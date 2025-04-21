Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 7 recap: Drew receives shocking court news as Brit reacts to allegations during Nashville trip

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 7 was released on Sunday, April 20, 2025. In the episode, the court notified Drew Sidora that her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, would be allowed to remain in their shared home. The decision came after a hearing in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The episode also saw Brit Eady confront some lingering allegations during the trip, including Drew's direct question about her past. Tensions grew between Angela and Porsha over Drew's unexpected invite.

Following this, several Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members shared details about Drew's exclusion and questioned her relationship with Dennis McKinley.

Episode 7 overview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora received some news about her still-pending divorce case that made her uncomfortable. The court judgement granted her estranged husband Ralph Pittman permission to stay in their family home. The verdict was a setback for her, especially because Ralph belittled the issue and even seemingly celebrated it enough to trouble Drew.

The court's decision seemingly gave Ralph a sense of victory as he celebrated it and ignored the emotional toll it took on Drew. The episode reinforced the ongoing complexity of Drew's personal life, as she has to struggle through both public and private battles.

Brit faces allegations during Nashville trip

The episode also saw the housewives take a trip to Nashville where Brit's past became a topic of discussion among the group leading to a heated conversation. Drew, who doesn't shy away from direct confrontation, brought up Brit's previous experience working in the adult entertainment industry. She questioned Brit's history with webcam work and "naked conversations."

Brit, however, denied any allegations of engaging in s*x work but admitted to participating in some provocative activities in her twenties. She responded to Drew's questions, and described what she did as "daring and spicy."

While Brit tried to downplay the situation, the conversation stirred up tension among the women, leading to speculation and gossip. Drew's accusations against Brit also ignited a discussion about privacy and judgement with the women on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha's birthday and the exclusion of Drew

The group met up for Porsha's birthday party in Nashville where Drew's exclusion became a point of conflict. Porsha, who was still agitated from the previous conflicts between Drew and Ralph, chose not to invite the former to the party.

However, cast member Angela invited Drew, who accepted the invitation and joined the women in Nashville.

Drew's arrival caused issues among the women, particularly making Porsha uncomfrotable. During dinner, the root cause of the issues between Drew and Porsha emerged and caused an argument, where Porsha was furious with Drew's behavior. She expressed her dissatisfaction, leading to the women having a confrontation.

The situation was complicated further after the group heard rumors about Drew's interactions with Dennis. It was followed by accusations of infidelity and inappropriate behavior.

As the season continues, it remains to be seen how these struggles will evolve and affect The Real Housewives of Atlanta group’s relationships.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

