Who is Michael Cunningham? All about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brit Eady's husband

Michael Cunningham is the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast member, Brit Eady. The two first crossed paths when Brit was managing Michael's insurance at her agency. Their relationship moved quickly after a trip to Las Vegas in September, and by December of the same year, they were engaged.

Michael had been married previously, and both Brit and he have described their relationship as stable. As shared by Bravo, Michael later upgraded Brit’s ring to a 10-carat solitaire. While Brit regularly posts about their life together, Michael maintains a relatively low public profile outside of her content.

Meet Michael Cunningham, husband of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brit Eady

Career and lifestyle

Michael Cunningham does not have an extensive public presence. According to his Instagram bio, he is as an investor, developer, entrepreneur, and jet broker. There is limited public documentation or interviews that provide specifics about his professional background or business ventures.

There are also suggestions from Reality Tea that he may have involvement in the oil business, though this information has not been confirmed through public records. Michael’s online activity does not link to formal business listings or official company profiles.

According to his Threads account cited by Reality Tea, Michael is a member of a country club and often shares posts about playing golf. Outside of that, most of his known public content is tied to Brit’s posts or his social media appearances featuring her.

How they met and got engaged

Brit and Michael first connected through her insurance firm. She was handling his insurance, which led to further interaction and the beginning of their relationship. After their first date, they began spending every day together and traveled frequently. Destinations included Las Vegas, New York, and Miami.

Brit revealed on a podcast, as reported by Reality Tea, that they got engaged by the end of the same year they met. She shared that they took a trip to Vegas in September and were engaged by Christmas. On December 25, 2020, Brit posted photos on Instagram announcing the engagement, referring to herself as both "a boss and a trophy wife."

Brit often shares personal posts about her relationship with Michael, including birthday messages and reflections on their time together. She frequently refers to him as her best friend and biggest supporter in captions.

Appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Michael has made limited appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Brit has referenced him during confessionals. According to Bravo, Brit shared in the season 16 premiere that Michael enhanced her initial engagement ring, increasing its size from seven-and-a-half carats to a 10-carat solitaire. She shared that he wanted to ensure she felt like “that girl.”

In the same episode, according to Bravo, Brit clarified that her ring is an upgrade, not a sign of multiple marriages. She stated that she has only had one husband. The ring was featured in Brit's engagement post on Instagram in 2020.

Michael’s role on the show remains minimal, with most references to him coming through Brit. He continues to maintain a background role in The Real Housewives of Atlanta series while being featured occasionally in social media content.

Don’t miss an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and available the next day on Peacock.

