The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 part two reunion recap: Shamea accuses Porsha of betrayal as Drew’s link to Britt stirs tension

Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion was aired on July 21, 2025, and saw unresolved conflicts taking center stage. It saw Shamea bring up issues with Porsha, citing betrayal, while Drew’s connection to Britt became a point of concern. Several cast members addressed shifting alliances, and past incidents were also revisited in greater detail.Porsha also spoke about her absence from Shamea’s wedding, and Drew was named as the source of background information that contributed to a legal matter involving Britt. Although some claim to have moved on, other cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta continue to voice long-standing frustrations.Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 was released on July 13, 2025, with part 3 scheduled to air on July 28, 2025. Reunion part 2 overview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16The tension between Shamea and Porsha surfaced again as host Andy Cohen raised the issue of their current friendship status. Porsha confirmed that the two were no longer speaking, attributing the breakdown to what she referred to as a coordinated effort against her. She described it as a “smear campaign” and pointed to the resurfacing “alliance” narrative as part of it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShamea, on the other hand, didn't directly deny the rift but highlighted that their dynamic had changed. When questioned about Porsha’s absence from Shamea's wedding, the former explained that a medical issue prevented her from attending. However, the cast reacted with apparent disbelief, and while Shamea did not challenge the explanation outright, the silence that followed suggested the underlying issues remained unresolved.Shamea also recalled being compared to Drew earlier in the season and emphasized that her relationship with Porsha faced heavier scrutiny than Drew’s bond with Angela. This comparison added to her concern that favoritism may be at play within the group.Drew’s role in the Britt situation drew attentionLater in The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the discussion shifted to Drew Sidora, who was confronted about her connection to Britt. According to Porsha, Kenya learned about Britt’s background from Drew. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis revelation prompted a strong reaction from Shamea, who appeared surprised by the claim. Britt is currently pursuing legal action against Drew, which added another layer of tension to the group’s already fragile dynamic.Angela joined in the conversation, expressing that she felt hurt by Drew’s distant behavior throughout the season. Drew didn't dispute this, but didn't offer a detailed response, either. Andy and several cast members pointed out that Angela’s reaction was consistent with someone who expected more from a supposed friend.Cast reflected on shifting alliances and absencesDuring a segment discussing Kenya and Britt’s absence from The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Shamea mentioned that Britt seemed unaffected by the earlier conflict when they last spoke. She stated that Britt “was all smiles post-incident,” suggesting her emotional response at the reunion may not have been entirely consistent. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKenya’s continued absence remains unexplained, but her presence was still felt during conversations about trust and communication.Cynthia was asked why she did not publicly support Kenya following the earlier group fallout. The cast member responded by maintaining a neutral position, stating that she didn't condone any of the negative behavior that occurred. She also shared that the last time she spoke with Kenya was at the salon opening, indirectly confirming the decline of their once-close friendship.The reunion concluded with unresolved discussions and quiet admissions, including Cynthia’s closing statement that the salon event marked a turning point.Tune in for part 3 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion on July 28, 2025, on Bravo.