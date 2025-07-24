"We're doing everything"— Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp takes a treatment break

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp shared a health update regarding her cancer treatment via the Two Ts in a Pod podcast's July 23, 2025, episode. While discussing with Tamra Judge, Teddi opened up and shared how she had been feeling lately.For the unversed, Teddi has been fighting a cancer battle and has been getting treatments for her stage 4 brain cancer. However, as she revealed recently, she has taken a break from her immunotherapy treatments. The reason was that the treatments were making her &quot;sicker.&quot;During the podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared the update.&quot;So we're going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger. And I'm on steroids and we're doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I, you know, I can do this, I can do all the things,&quot; she shared.Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Teddi Mellencamp reflects on her cancer battle and current treatments View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her recent podcast episode, Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her current treatments and their effects. Recalling how she started the treatments, she said, &quot;It started great.&quot; Initially, she could do podcasts and &quot;all these things.&quot;She was also able to visit her daughter's horse shows and used to stay at home by herself; she felt &quot;strong.&quot; However, Teddi shared that with her immunotherapy treatments, the longer she receives them, the &quot;sicker&quot; she feels.&quot;And what’s happening with me is the longer that I’m on immunotherapy, the sicker it’s making me,&quot; she said.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also stated that she was on steroids and that they were doing everything they could for her to get better. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeddi shared more about the current events and how she has been feeling lately.&quot;So a lot of things have gone on in the last two days. I cannot control exactly how I feel on each given day. On the days that I feel really good, I want to take advantage of it. And on the days I feel terrible, I have to listen to my body,&quot; she added.She added that whenever she felt as if she couldn't &quot;give a good pod,&quot; she wouldn't move forward with the podcast recording. Instead, she would opt for someone from the team who could do it for her. Teddi revealed that it was &quot;scary.&quot;&quot;So we're really working with a team of people to try to get me as healthy as possible,&quot; added Teddi. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was diagnosed with melanoma back in 2022. Recently, in February 2025, she underwent brain surgery. It happened after she had been experiencing &quot;debilitating&quot; headaches. In March 2025, she shared a health update post via Instagram, talking about her brain and lung tumors. She has continued to stay in touch with fans, sharing updates via social media and recently shared the latest one after receiving her most recent scans.To know more about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp's health update, fans can follow her on Instagram (teddimellencamp).