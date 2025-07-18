“You’ve been going after me”- The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra accuses Gretchen of contacting her estranged daughter

Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 was released on July 17. It saw the ladies gathering for Katie's hot pot lunch, where Tamra and Gretchen faced off on their decades-long issues.

It involved Tamra's estranged daughter, Sidney, whom she had with Simon Barney, her former husband. The father and the daughter have allegedly severed all ties with Tamra because they don't see eye to eye with her. Tamra accused Gretchen of trying to contact Sidney, but Gretchen denied it because she thought commenting on Sidney's public post didn't mean she was trying to contact her.

"This b*tch is going after me for years. 12 years you've been going after me," Tamra yelled.

Gretchen also brought up the time when Tamra had falsely accused Slade, Gretchen's husband, of being a "deadbeat dad". Gretchen said she was still battling the blot it caused on his reputation.

Tamra and Gretchen's spat on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 2

Tamra and Gretchen had gone on without talking for about 12 years, and the thing that kept them apart was the never-ending load of accusations and allegations they had for one another. They were almost bound to get into a disagreement at Katie's The Real Housewives of Orange County lunch because they came face-to-face in a hostile situation.

Tamra accused Gretchen of contacting her estranged daughter, Sidney, by commenting on a Facebook post that Sidney made against Tamra. Gretchen didn't think commenting on a post was the same as contacting the person.

Sidney's now-deleted post deemed Tamra mentally and verbally abusive. Screenshots of Gretchen's comments on it were relayed during this argument on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it saw her empathising with Sidney, telling her that her "brave words" had helped people who fell prey to Tamra's manipulation and lies.

Tamra maintained that it was her ex-husband, Simon Barney, who had used Sidney's account to write the post. However, in the days after the post was put out, Sidney took to her X account to confirm that it was she who wrote it. Gretchen reminded Tamra about it, saying,

"That's what you always do. You always blame it on somebody else. Your daughter even came out after you said that and said, 'My mom is lying. This is my account. I made the post."

When Tamra still didn't accept the possibility of it being Sidney, Gretchen stated that she had things that could prove it. She then called Tamra a "liar beyond liars" and said that she knew the truth beyond Tamra's manipulation and lies.

Gretchen's "contact" with Tamra's estranged daughter wasn't the only point of contention in The Real Housewives of Orange County spat. The ladies also discussed the time when Tamra accused Gretchen's husband, Slade Smiley, of being a "deadbeat dad," something the latter firmly disagreed with.

The allegation is a decade old and has seen the two fight over the same for years. The Real Housewives of Orange County star said in an exclusive interview with Daily Dish that she hadn't grown at all and was still back in the 2010s.

"I'm like, girl, listen — why are you even talking about this because all they're gonna do is flash back to all this stuff, and it's not gonna be pretty for you," Tamra said.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

