"You're trying to hurt all of us" — The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gina criticizes Katie for allegedly reaching out to a blogger

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 premiered on July 10, 2025. Titled Revolving Door of Lies, the segment showed Gina criticizing Katie for feuding with her co-stars. She specifically referred to Katie reaching out to console a certain blogger who Tamra claimed had harassed her by spreading rumors about her.

Ad

While Katie defended herself by saying she did not know the blogger's first name, suggesting that the content creator had contacted her first, Tamra and the rest remained unconvinced. Consequently, Gina said:

"I think the problem is that the things that you're doing within this group, it feels like you're trying to hurt all of us."

When the group questioned Katie, she admitted to having an "exchange" with the blogger, but denied calling that person first. The Real Housewives of Orange County star claimed the blogger had lied about who had contacted whom first, saying it was their way of stirring drama and making money.

Ad

Trending

Katie wanted to prove her innocence, but she struggled to provide concrete evidence. It further jeopardized her position among cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie clashes with her co-stars

Ad

In one of the segments of the episode, Tamra revealed that she had blocked Katie on Instagram after Katie allegedly reached out to a blogger, who, according to Tamra, spread false information about her online. When Katie denied the accusation, Tamra pulled out an audio clip from a podcast in which the content creator claimed that Katie and her husband had contacted her to comfort her.

However, even then, Katie continued to defend herself, saying she had not reached out to that person.

Ad

Tensions came to a head when Katie announced that she was going to host a lunch and would like everyone to be present.

"I feel like this last year, I haven't really gotten to know everyone that well, and that everyone's gotten to know me. Like, there's a lot that's kind of clouded us all getting to know each other a little more, so I wanted to see if you guys wanted to join me for hot pot," she said.

Ad

While Shannon and Jenn approved of her idea, Gina, in a separate confessional, said that she wanted to know less about Katie. When Gina expressed her concerns, many others chimed in, addressing their disappointment with how Katie conducted herself around the group. While Heather said, "You gotta stop with the bloggers," Jenn tried to stand up for Katie.

Ad

However, she was shut down when Gina pointed out that Jenn also felt apprehensive about Katie, which was why she called her a "con artist."

"I don't really know if I used that word about you," Jenn stated.

However, The Real Housewives of Orange County star added that certain things did not add up when it came to Katie. She explained how Katie would dismiss the claims about her speaking to bloggers, based solely on her perspective, saying she talked to her "friends," not bloggers.

Ad

Shannon tried to take the spotlight away from Katie, saying it was "a lot" watching her get cornered. However, the ladies remained unbothered. Heather stated that they had agreed not to dig up information on each other's personal lives after season 18's reunion. Consequently, with the drama surrounding Katie, Heather was disappointed that the trust was broken.

Ad

Tamra then retold how a certain blogger, who was "attacking" her on social media, told her that Katie and her husband had reached out to her to console her.

"She DMed me first. She was always saying kind things and I'd heart it, or I'd say thank you or whatever. Our exchange. But I never called her. I don't know who her first name is," Katie responded.

Ad

When the producers asked The Real Housewives of Orange County star why a blogger would lie, she said that it was because they wanted "clickbait." Katie then told the group that she wanted to prove her innocence to Tamra. Hearing that, Gina asked Katie to show them the proof right then and there.

However, Katie said she had no service, so she could not access her phone. Heather said it was "convenient" for Katie to lose network, while Tamra argued she would climb trees to get service and clear her name. The Real Housewives of Orange County episode ended on a cliffhanger, where Gina assumed Katie wanted to go home and "get rid of" the evidence.

Ad

The Real Housewives of Orange County episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More