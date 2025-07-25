“She was a minor”- The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra shares details of Gretchen's interaction with Sidney Barney

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reached episode 3 on July 24, 2025. It saw Tamra's meeting with Emily, where they discussed the spat the former had with Gretchen in the previous episode. The two had yelled at each other after Tamra accused the latter of contacting her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney. Sidney lived with her father and Tamra's ex-husband, Simon Barney. She made a post on her social media, stating her grievances with Tamra. Gretchen commented on the now-deleted post and wrote that the post was helpful for people who had been wronged by Tamra's manipulation. While Tamra believed Gretchen tried contacting Sidney, the latter believed that commenting on a post didn't equal communication. In episode 3, while justifying her side to Emily, Tamra revealed that Sidney was a minor when this happened. &quot;She went to my daughter's minor Facebook page. She was a minor at the time,&quot; Tamra reiterated. The previous episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County had also seen Gretchen getting mad at Tamra for calling her partner, Slade, a &quot;deadbeat dad&quot; on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod. In the latest episode, Tamra and Emily also discussed why she said those things on her podcast. What Tamra said about her fight with Gretchen on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 3 When Tamra met with Emily, she told her she was tired because her fight with Gretchen had pushed her &quot;over the edge&quot;. She joked that her encounter with her long-reigning frenemy was like an episode of Toddlers and Tiaras, and stated that Gretchen hadn't moved forward. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily agreed and added that Gretchen was angry about the podcast. This referred to Tamra's podcast, which she co-hosts with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp. Tamra addressed Gretchen's feud with her partner, Slade Smiley, and his ex-wife, Michelle, in one of her podcast's episodes. She referred to the death of Slade Smiley's son and said that it was hard for him to lose a son, but it was harder for Michelle, who lost everything taking care of him. She added that while Gretchen got a chunk of money from Slade, Michelle had to set up a GoFundMe page to help her with her son's expenses. Emily came to The Real Housewives of Orange County confessional to say that Tamra's problem wasn't recognizing that the things she said were wrong; it was rationalizing why she said them. Explaining her point of view, Tamra shared in another confessional that, &quot;We were trying to help the mom out with the funeral expenses, and I said, 'Well, I hope that Gretchen donates too'. That was it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily thought it was inappropriate, and Tamra should apologize for it; while Tamra said that she thought her podcast episode was bad when she heard it for the first time, but when she heard it for the second time, she was assured it wasn't bad. The scene cut to The Real Housewives of Orange County chat between Gina and Katie, where the former said that Tamra's confession on the podcast wasn't justified. However, Gina sided with Tamra when it came to Gretchen commenting on her estranged daughter's post. The scene cut back to the conversation between Tamra and Emily, where the former said that Sidney was a minor at the time. She asked Emily to imagine Katie doing it to her daughter, Annabelle. Emily and Tamra both thought that their meeting with Gretchen was going to be fun. However, contrary to Tamra's beliefs, she got &quot;tag-teamed&quot; by Gretchen and Jen. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.