“I’ve reached the end” — The Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella gets emotional about her son moving in with her 

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 3 was released on July 24, 2025. The episode featured Katie getting candid about her situation with the three children she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Sundseth.She shared with the cameras that Max, who had previously been living with his father, had now decided to move in with her. Katie explained that she gave him full freedom to decide where he wanted to live, so when he chose to move in with her and the other kids, she was relieved.&quot;I've been trying to make it work for so many years, and it's really been a struggle. So now to have them all together, feels like I've reached the end,&quot; Katie said.Katie's confession about her children on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 3Katie shared in a confessional that her 18-year-old, Gavin, who currently lives with her, used to divide his time between Orange County and San Diego. He would spend weekends with her in the OC and go to San Diego for school, where the family lived before. She shared that he had done so because he wanted to be with his friends there. Despite Gavin's move to Orange County, Katie complained that she didn't get to see him much because he was occupied by his work, friends, and girlfriend. Still, she praised his grades and told him that she understood that switching schools in the senior year was tough.Katie then opened up about her 15-year-old, Max, the only one of her children not living with her. She shared that Max had thought of moving to Orange County permanently. In her The Real Housewives of Orange County confessional, she addressed the criticism she received for letting Max stay in Georgia with his father, Andrew. Katie stressed that she wanted her kids to grow up knowing that their mom stood by every decision they took.&quot;'Cause courts tell kids where to go all the time, and they're miserable,&quot; Katie said.Katie later told Gavin that the main reason Max was thinking of moving in with them was him. Gavin said that it might be because they shared a bond when they were together for so long, before they got separated. In another confessional, Katie shared that she started her custody battle 11 years ago and believed that giving up on the legal and physical custody of her kids at the time was the best decision for her children. The scene flashed back to a clip from The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion, where Katie explained to her castmates that she had to let go of her children's custody because she was homeless and had nowhere to go.She decided to let her kids be where they had their friends and let them go to the school they had been going to because it was the best choice for them. She shared that she worked and made money to slowly get all her kids back.Later in the episode, Katie asked her 8-year-old, Brandon, how he would feel if all his siblings were with him. He said he would love it and stated that he didn't like Max not being there. Brandon added that he always missed him and got mad at him for not living with them. Katie got emotional at Brandon's expression and said in The Real Housewives of Orange County confessional that she finally felt like she had made it to the end of her struggles.New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.