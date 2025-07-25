“You violated me”- The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon takes a dig at Katie for recording her

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 3 was released on July 24. The episode saw Katie and Shannon's disagreement turn into a screaming match after the latter thought that the former wasn't taking accountability for her actions. She accused Katie of making a video recording of her and showing it to Alexis, her ex, John Jansen's partner. In the said video, Shannon was having a breakdown, something she thought was even worse to film. While Katie apologized for making the video without her knowledge, she reasoned that she didn't even remember the cause of her breakdown, something Shannon believed didn't matter. &quot;No apology would ever measure up to how much you violated me,&quot; said Shannon. Katie also argued that she never showed the video to anyone but Matt, her husband, which, according to Shannon, was a lie. The scene flashed back to the time when Heather revealed that Alexis had told her about the clip. At the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County episode, Shannon left the scene after vowing to never speak to Katie again. The fight between Katie and Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 3 Katie and Shannon fought after the former came to apologize to Shannon for recording a video of her having a breakdown. The cause of Shannon's breakdown in the video was unknown. Shannon didn't accept Katie's apology and accused her of showing it to Alexis, her ex-boyfriend, John Jansen's new partner. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I am very very very very vey sorry. I did not mean to hurt you in any way. I have no excuse,&quot; said Katie. Shannon argued that Katie's apology wasn't genuine because the last time they had a conversation about the same, Katie refused to take accountability. In her defence, Katie said that she was just trying to explain the context of her actions, which might have looked like she was trying to justify them. Shannon further stated that what Katie did was illegal because she expected privacy. Shannon mentioned that Katie videotaped her when she was upset about something, to which Katie said that she didn't remember what Shannon was upset about. Shannon stated that she didn't need to remember it because it was none of her business. Explaining herself, Katie said that it became her business because Shannon was on the speaker phone. &quot;You made it my business when it was speaker phone and I was on a Zoom call with a potential investor,&quot; said Katie. Shannon appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County confessional to note that Katie was on an important business call, yet she hung up on it to record her. She added that Katie was trying to defend her decision to defame someone, to which Katie argued that she had already apologized for her actions. Shannon thought Katie wasn't being accountable, so she dismissed her apology. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShannon added that she had seen the lowest of lows in her relationships with some of the ladies on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but no one had ever recorded her behind her back. Defending herself some more, Katie stated that the recording only went to her husband and that Alexis never saw it. The scene flashed back to the time when Heather had told Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County that Alexis had told her that Katie had played her the clip. Convinced that Katie was lying, Shannon said that she worried about her co-star's mental health and reminded Katie of the time when she was sitting next to her when she was upset about videos of her DUIs circulating. She rhetorically asked Katie how she dared to record her and mentioned that she was now in the category of John Jansen, her ex. Reminding Shannon of what John did, Katie noted that she didn't sue her for $75,000, like John did, so there was no comparison. This ticked off Shannon, who walked off, saying she was never going to speak to Katie again. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 come out on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.