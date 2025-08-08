  • home icon
  "A new clown has just entered the circus": Zack Peter slams Perez Hilton's multiple mockery-filled letters to judge in Blake Lively legal drama

“A new clown has just entered the circus”: Zack Peter slams Perez Hilton’s multiple mockery-filled letters to judge in Blake Lively legal drama

By Diana George
Published Aug 08, 2025 07:38 GMT
Blake Lively and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)
Blake Lively and Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has taken a turn, with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton now at the center of the controversy. Podcaster Zack Peter has publicly criticized Hilton for his unconventional approach to the case, accusing him of turning the serious legal matter into a spectacle.

Blake Lively subpoenaed Perez Hilton (born Mario Lavandeira Jr.) as part of her lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he collaborated on a smear campaign against her. In court documents, Lively's attorneys claimed Hilton made around 540 "disparaging" videos and posts about her. This included contemptuous nicknames like "Blackface Blake," "Lying Lively," and "Ku Klux Khaleesi."

Hilton denied that his actions were part of a campaign against Lively and argued that he created his opinions independently, solely based on public court records. In a statement to The New York Post, he said:

“I was not part of any smear campaign against her. I was not working on behalf of anyone. I was not paid by anyone. After reading Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against her and his first amended complaint, my opinions and support shifted."

He also argued that his work is protected under journalistic privilege and that the case should be handled in Nevada, where he resides.

While many content creators have pushed back against Blake Lively's subpoenas, Zack Peter specifically targeted Perez Hilton for his unorthodox and, in Peter’s view, unprofessional conduct. On August 8, 2025, Peter took to X to call out Hilton for inundating the court docket with a series of informal, sarcastic letters to Judge Lewis Liman, the federal judge overseeing the case.

"Well, we got a new update in the Blake Lively versus Justin Baldi legal saga because a new clown has just entered the circus. Enter Perez Hilton...while I support every content creator's right to fight the improper subpoenas, I do not support Perez Hilton. He's been flooding the docket with letter after letter after letter, scolding the judge, calling Blake Lively names," he said.
Zack Peter criticizes Perez Hilton’s conduct in the Blake Lively legal battle

Zack Peter criticized Perez Hilton for signing his letters “XOXO” (a nod to Gossip Girl), using terms like “WTF” and “LOL,” and even referring to the judge as “sexy.”

"I stand with all the content creators, big and small. I do not stand with Perez. He's making a joke out of all of us. This is a court of law, not a blog," he said. "Even if you disagree with Lyman or you think he's biased...regardless, he is a federal judge, you are in his court, and he deserves some respect and his court deserves some decorum."
Peter also conveyed the seriousness of the accusations against Baldoni, stating that the case should be treated with the gravity it deserves rather than being turned into an online spectacle.

Perez Hilton maintains he is a journalist exercising his First Amendment rights. "I did nothing wrong. I am not afraid of Blake Lively," he told The Post. He also argued that Lively should obtain any necessary evidence directly from the defendants rather than targeting third-party commentators like himself.

The court has yet to rule on Hilton’s request for a protective order or Blake Lively’s motion to compel him to comply with the subpoena.

Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

