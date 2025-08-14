  • home icon
  "She's speedrunning inflation" - Internet reacts to Taylor Swift dropping four alternate cover arts for 'The Life of a Showgirl"

“She’s speedrunning inflation” - Internet reacts to Taylor Swift dropping four alternate cover arts for ‘The Life of a Showgirl”

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 14, 2025 13:28 GMT
After Taylor Swift revealed the original cover art for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday night (August 13), the singer dropped three alternate covers for the LP.

The alternate covers have since been making rounds on the internet, with netizens commenting on it:

Some netizens picked their favorites from among all four new album covers.

Meanwhile, others were not as excite about them, pointing out it was unnecessary to have multiple covert arts as more merch surrounding them contributed to a higher carbon footprint.

Taylor Swift spoke about what her new album represents

The original album art of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features the singer lying in water while dressed in a bejeweled outfit, with only her face above the water's surface.

Speaking about how it represents the private moments after she got off-stage during her Eras Tour, the All Too Well singer said:

"This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day, I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub - not usually in a bedazzled dress."
Swift continued to say that, much like the cover art, her 12th studio album serves as a representation of her "life beyond the show, adding that it encompasses "everything that was going on behind the curtain".

The singer also revealed to viewers that she did most of the work for her new album during the European leg of the Eras Tour, flying to Sweden frequently to record it with her collaborators, Shellback and Max Martin.

"I was basically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating," Taylor said.

Swift also read out the tracklist for The Life of the Showgirl for the podcast's viewers, revealing that one of the songs featured Sabrina Carpenter. Here are the songs included on the upcoming album:

  1. The Fate of Ophelia
  2. Elizabeth Taylor
  3. Opalite
  4. Father Figure
  5. Eldest Daughter
  6. Ruin the Friendship
  7. Actually Romantic
  8. Wi$h Li$t
  9. Wood
  10. CANCELLED!
  11. Honey
  12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat Sabrina Carpenter)
Travis Kelce also had many positive things to say about Taylor Swift's new album. Starting off by calling it "upbeat," Kelce called it a 180-degree turnabout from her last album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In response, Taylor said, "Life is more upbeat," as she smiled at him. The Love Story singer added:

"I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record."
Taylor has announced the official release date for The Life of a Showgirl as October 3.

Taylor Swift shared on a podcast that her "granny” hobbies include sewing, painting, cooking, and baking.

