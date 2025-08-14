After Taylor Swift revealed the original cover art for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday night (August 13), the singer dropped three alternate covers for the LP.The alternate covers have since been making rounds on the internet, with netizens commenting on it:Trevor @Trevor89000LINKFour covers for one album? She’s speedrunning inflation 💸Some netizens picked their favorites from among all four new album covers.John @jps_aririahLINKTAYLOR PLEASE MAKE THE THIRD ONE THE OFFICIAL COVERgu̸c̸c̸i̸fe̸r @____selahLINKbottom right is definitely goon material. @buffysLINKomg they all ateMeanwhile, others were not as excite about them, pointing out it was unnecessary to have multiple covert arts as more merch surrounding them contributed to a higher carbon footprint.j 🖤 @viewsfromthelowLINKStop this trend of releasing 200 different covers you only need 1The Kul Lizard @LizardKulLINKIs she releasing four albums or is she doing that Taylor Swift thing You know, like leaving the worlds biggest carbon footprint cos she wants to see her boyfriend for lunchTrevor @Trevor89000LINKImagine needing four outfits to sell the same heartbreak 💀Taylor Swift spoke about what her new album representsAFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: GettyThe original album art of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl features the singer lying in water while dressed in a bejeweled outfit, with only her face above the water's surface.Speaking about how it represents the private moments after she got off-stage during her Eras Tour, the All Too Well singer said:&quot;This represents the end of my night... My show days are the same every single day, I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub - not usually in a bedazzled dress.&quot;Swift continued to say that, much like the cover art, her 12th studio album serves as a representation of her &quot;life beyond the show, adding that it encompasses &quot;everything that was going on behind the curtain&quot;.The singer also revealed to viewers that she did most of the work for her new album during the European leg of the Eras Tour, flying to Sweden frequently to record it with her collaborators, Shellback and Max Martin. &quot;I was basically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating,&quot; Taylor said.Swift also read out the tracklist for The Life of the Showgirl for the podcast's viewers, revealing that one of the songs featured Sabrina Carpenter. Here are the songs included on the upcoming album:The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin the FriendshipActually RomanticWi$h Li$tWoodCANCELLED!HoneyThe Life of a Showgirl (feat Sabrina Carpenter)Travis Kelce also had many positive things to say about Taylor Swift's new album. Starting off by calling it &quot;upbeat,&quot; Kelce called it a 180-degree turnabout from her last album, The Tortured Poets Department. In response, Taylor said, &quot;Life is more upbeat,&quot; as she smiled at him. The Love Story singer added:&quot;I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record.&quot;Taylor has announced the official release date for The Life of a Showgirl as October 3.Taylor Swift shared on a podcast that her &quot;granny” hobbies include sewing, painting, cooking, and baking.