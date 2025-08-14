“I give the Eras Tour credit”: Travis Kelce confesses he was “mesmerized” and “captivated" by Taylor Swift after watching her perform live

Travis Kelce revealed how attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in 2023 left him "mesmerized" and ultimately inspired him to pursue a relationship with the pop star. Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce in an interview uploaded on YouTube on August 13, 2025.

Ad

Kelce first made headlines when he expressed disappointment in a July 2023 New Heights episode about not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City Eras Tour stop.

Taylor Swift, who joined the episode to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl, credited New Heights for their relationship.

"I owe a lot to this podcast," she said. "This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app."

Ad

Trending

However, Travis Kelce stated that he credited the Eras Tour as much as she did the podcast. He said,

"As much as you want to, you know, give New Heights credit, I give the Eras Tour credit...because if I would have never gone to that show and been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butthurt I was. I'd never just been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were."

Ad

Swift joked about Kelce being persistent, recalling her initial thoughts: "This dude didn’t get a meet and greet, and he’s making it everyone’s problem." But she appreciated the authenticity of his public approach, likening it to an "’80s John Hughes movie."

Ad

Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's stage presence contrasts with her offstage personality

The Eras Tour's theatricality, a combination of Broadway, ballet, and high-concept visuals, enthralled spectators, including Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift explained she worked to create a show that bombarded fans with visuals at rapid-fire speed, and that reports from concertgoers experiencing “euphoric amnesia” meant she had done her job.

Ad

Kelce also highlighted how Swift's vibrant on-stage presence differed from the authenticity she emanated when she was not performing.

"It's like, you see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going, and then I get you in a room and it's like I've known you forever," he said. "It's like it was just the easiest conversation I ever had, and it was just so much fun that it just knocked my socks off."

Ad

Swift echoed the sentiment, noting their immediate chemistry.

"I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked. I was just like, 'He's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very normal," she remarked. "The way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things."

Since their relationship became public, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have faced intense media scrutiny, especially from parts of the sports world that are resistant to their crossover appeal. During the podcast, Swift humorously acknowledged that divide, quipping, "I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me."

Ad

As Taylor Swift prepares to release The Life of a Showgirl, an album inspired by her Eras Tour experiences, Travis Kelce teased that all 12 tracks are "bangers." The album is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More