"He threw a man tantrum" - Taylor Swift jokingly calls out Travis Kelce over Chiefs TE's failed friendship bracelet handoff 2 years ago

Taylor Swift has been seen on-air during NFL games ever since Travis Kelce began dating her in 2023, but she did not truly join him on a show until recently. Now, it has happened, and she has plenty of stories to share.

On Wednesday, the multiple-time pop superstar joined the legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his older brother Jason’s "New Heights" podcast. One of the topics discussed was how the couple first met.

While the exact time is not known, it can be traced back to when Swift performed at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. Kelce was in attendance and later attempted to give her a self-made friendship bracelet with his number on it.

Or so he thought -- during the episode, Swift revealed that she had never seen it.

"He just threw a tantrum. He threw a man tantrum… It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I WANNA DATE YOU…’"

She continued:

"He didn't even reach out to our management... He thought that 'cause he knows the elevator lady, he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

But eventually, she warmed up to him:

"I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked. I was like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal."

Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's work ethic

Even long after the end of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift continues to be busy. More than a year after "The Tortured Poets Department," she will release "The Life of a Showgirl" this October.

Her continuous activity and strong work ethic drew praise from Travis Kelce in a recent GQ interview:

"I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows."

He continued:

"She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”

"The Life of a Showgirl" is co-produced by Taylor Swift and Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, marking their third collaboration after 2014’s "1989" and 2017’s "Reputation."

