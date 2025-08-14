"People were bodyslamming and punching each other" - Taylor Swift recalls her 'violent' 2024 Super Bowl experience at BF Travis Kelce's suite

The introduction of Taylor Swift to the football world happened after she started to date Travis Kelce, the superstar tight end from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The singer made a special appearance on Travis' podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother, former NFL center Jason Kelce. The episode was simultaneously watched by 1.3 million viewers, and the high demand caused a glitch that stopped the transmission for a while.
The trio spoke about different topics, including Taylor and Travis' relationship, the reclaim of her masters and many things regarding the NFL. They started dating at the start of the 2023 season, one that ended with success for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they won Super Bowl LVIII.
As she watched the game from Kelce's suite, however, she revealed that the experience was "violent". When Mecole Hardman scored the game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs, Swift said that the room was full of chaos:
"People are bodyslamming each other into other rooms. It was so violent. People went down, like there were people punching each other, it was like absolute chaos, and like I have every memory of that. Every memory of that moment is intact. It’s just like screaming and thrashing around, and trying not to be taken down by this undertow of your friends."
Remembering Taylor Swift's crazy ride to Super Bowl LVIII after Japan concert
The day before the big game, the singer had a concert in Japan, and there was a lot of concern about whether she would be able to get to Las Vegas and watch her boyfriend fight for a third Super Bowl ring.
The concert was scheduled for 6 pm local time, representing a 1 am PT on the day before the game. The flight between Tokyo and Las Vegas is approximately 6.000 miles, and flight experts estimated that it would take a 13-hour flight for her return.
The estimations were correct, as she arrived back in the United States on the morning of Super Bowl LVIII. Taylor watched from the suite as Kelce and the Chiefs won their second straight championship, and after the game, she appeared on the field to celebrate with her boyfriend.
