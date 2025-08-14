From sewing to baking: Every hobby Taylor Swift reveals on New Heights podcast - singer calls them “hobbies you could’ve had in the 1700s”

Taylor Swift recently revealed that she enjoys hobbies that reflect more traditional pastimes when not performing. On August 13, during her appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, the singer described her leisure activities as "hobbies you could’ve had in the 1700s." A mix of domestic crafts and creative pursuits that offer a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight.

Taylor Swift explained how being on the Eras Tour left her mentally and physically exhausted, and since she was no longer on tour, she could spend more time on her hobbies.

"I was on tour for so long, and now I finally am not on tour and it's kind of great because I'm getting my hobbies back [...] I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as like hobbies you could have had in the 1700s, you know? Like I get on my granny s**t," she said

Swift stated that sewing is one of her main creative outlets, though joking that her skills were limited to two items.

"I like to sew. I specialize, as you know, in children's purses and baby blankets. I make two things and that's it," she said.

Jason Kelce, whose daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley might have possibly received handmade gifts from Taylor Swift, confirmed that she is very good at her craft, saying, "I know that very well."

Taylor Swift's "1700s" hobbies explored

The singer-songwriter also revealed her love for baking, explaining that she goes through different baking obsessions every six months, with her current fixation being sourdough bread.

"Right now, we’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life," she shared. "I’m always baking bread and texting my friends like, 'Can I send you some bread?' I’m on sourdough blogs. There’s a whole community of us, and I didn’t know it."

She also started baking custom desserts for Jason Kelce's children.

"This one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough," Swift said. "Because they love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."

In addition to baking and sewing, Taylor Swift enjoys painting and cooking, hobbies that align with her self-described "granny" aesthetic. While she didn't specify what kind of painting she does, she emphasized that her hobbies allow her to relax from touring and recording.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, shared how fun it was to see how the singer is at home. "It's been so fun to see what Taylor actually gets into around the house," he remarked during the podcast. The NFL star further said:

"I'm lucky I'm working as much as I am and running as much as I am because I am getting the caloric intake."

As Taylor Swift prepares for the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, this October, fans now have a glimpse of how the pop star resets herself between projects.

