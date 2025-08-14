“YouTube said this is too much”: NFL fans react as Taylor Swift’s “New Heights” debut with Kelce brothers "hit a glitch" amid millions watching 

Taylor Swift broke the internet during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. She has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the past two years. Her appearance on the podcast racked in 1.3 million viewers for the episode, which resulted in them facing "a glitch" on YouTube.

The Kelce brothers' podcast shared a tweet on X/Twitter to inform their fans they would resume shortly after troubleshooting the glitch:

"We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!"

New Heights @newheightshow We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!!

Fans reacted to Swift's episode of the "New Heights" podcast breaking the internet.

Blessed Momma @HelpMewgmailacc @newheightshow YouTube said this is too much!!!

MANSCAPED @manscaped @newheightshow This is like our lawn mower dying mid shave. IYKYK. Just standing here…waiting…

summer ❤️‍🔥 @legallyswift89 @newheightshow you really broke YouTube huh

✨Joe✨ @JoeSteelerFan @newheightshow Wait. You just hung up on over a million people? 🤔

Jersey Mike  @JerseyMadeMike @newheightshow Servers got overloaded literally broke the internet today

Kelsey (Taylor’s Version)🫶🏻🪐🖤🌙 @yeswhaleswiftie @newheightshow OF COURSE WE HIT A GLITCH TAYVOODO IS STRONG TONIGHT

Jason Kelce did his best to make Taylor Swift feel welcome on the podcast. He started the show with a long intro for the pop icon.

"Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, producer and director from Nashville, Tennessee. Nope, she is from Reading, Pennsylvania. She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in the history to win Album of the Year four times."

Taylor Swift extended her gratitude to Travis Kelce's brother for the warm introduction to the show.

Taylor Swift announces new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast

During the interview, the pop icon had a surprise for her fans who were patiently waiting for her next project. Swift announced that she will be releasing her 12th album on Oct. 3.

The album is called 'The Life of a Showgirl' and will include 12 tracks, along with a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. The last album that Swift released was called 'The Tortured Poets Department' in 2024.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend also shared a post on Instagram to promote the hype surrounding her new album. It included a series of photos of the singer from various photo shoots, giving fans a glimpse into the theme of the album.

What did you think of Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

