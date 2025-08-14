  • home icon
  "YouTube said this is too much": NFL fans react as Taylor Swift's "New Heights" debut with Kelce brothers "hit a glitch" amid millions watching 

“YouTube said this is too much”: NFL fans react as Taylor Swift’s “New Heights” debut with Kelce brothers "hit a glitch" amid millions watching 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:09 GMT
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift broke the internet during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. She has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the past two years. Her appearance on the podcast racked in 1.3 million viewers for the episode, which resulted in them facing "a glitch" on YouTube.

The Kelce brothers' podcast shared a tweet on X/Twitter to inform their fans they would resume shortly after troubleshooting the glitch:

"We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!"
Fans reacted to Swift's episode of the "New Heights" podcast breaking the internet.

Jason Kelce did his best to make Taylor Swift feel welcome on the podcast. He started the show with a long intro for the pop icon.

"Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, producer and director from Nashville, Tennessee. Nope, she is from Reading, Pennsylvania. She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in the history to win Album of the Year four times."
Taylor Swift extended her gratitude to Travis Kelce's brother for the warm introduction to the show.

Taylor Swift announces new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast

During the interview, the pop icon had a surprise for her fans who were patiently waiting for her next project. Swift announced that she will be releasing her 12th album on Oct. 3.

The album is called 'The Life of a Showgirl' and will include 12 tracks, along with a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. The last album that Swift released was called 'The Tortured Poets Department' in 2024.

Travis Kelce's girlfriend also shared a post on Instagram to promote the hype surrounding her new album. It included a series of photos of the singer from various photo shoots, giving fans a glimpse into the theme of the album.

What did you think of Taylor Swift's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Veer Badani
