"His soul has left his body": Taylor Swift melts over Jason Kelce’s intro for Travis Kelce’s girlfriend on New Heights

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:42 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift appeared on the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. The pop star got quite the introduction from the former Philadelphia Eagles center during the podcast, which will be released on Wednesday. Jason said:

"Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, and producer and director from Nashville, Tennessee. Nope, she is from Reading, Pennsylvania. She is the most awarded artist in that history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in the history to win album of the year four times."
After the intro, Swift said:

"Jason, oh my God. No look his soul has left his body."

Taylor Swift set to discuss new album on Travis Kelce's podcast

According to CNN.com, Taylor Swift will discuss her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on "New Heights" podcast. Her album follows her Eras Tour, which ended in December.

The couple has been together since 2023. Kelce traveled to Argentina for her November 11 Eras Tour stop after Swift attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games in the 2023 regular season.

The couple has been a fixture in NFL broadcasts since they went official in 2023. The NFL's social media handles have joined in on the fun, while the camera always seems to find Swift in the crowd during Kansas City Chiefs games.

Wednesday's episode of New Heights will be the first time the world will see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly engaged in conversation. It comes just a few weeks before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Kelce will be aiming for his fourth Super Bowl ring in the upcoming season.

The Chiefs selected Travis in the third round of the 2013 draft. He has since gone on to become one of the greatest tight ends of his era. He has four first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl nods and numerous franchise and league records.

This season might be his last in the league, and he'd love nothing more than hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Levi's Stadium, San Francisco.

More from Sportskeeda
