  • Taylor Swift announces new album "The Life Of A Showgirl": Everything we know so far

Taylor Swift announces new album "The Life Of A Showgirl": Everything we know so far

By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 12, 2025 07:43 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift recently announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. The forthcoming project, which would be her 12th studio album, was teased with a countdown on Swift's website, alerting fans that a special announcement would be made at 12:12 am ET on August 12, 2025.

Just as the clock hit 12:12 am, the Instagram page for New Heights, Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, uploaded a clip from the singer's upcoming appearance on the podcast. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift will reportedly join the Kelce brothers on their next podcast episode airing on August 13.

In the clip, Swift, seated beside her boyfriend, brought out a mint briefcase with the initials "TS" emblazoned on it. Swift then opened the case and brought out her new album as Jason yelled with excitement.

While the album cover was blurred in the clip, Swift's Instagram profile picture might give fans a hint about the upcoming era's colour. Her old profile picture was replaced with a new one, which featured an orange lock in a mint green background.

Additionally, the social media accounts for Taylor Nation, owned and operated by her team, teased fans about the upcoming album by posting 12 images of the singer in various orange costumes from "The Eras Tour," which was captioned:

"Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"

According to NBC News, Taylor Swift's upcoming album is available for pre-order, and the orders will reportedly be shipped before October 13. However, Swift has yet to announce the album's release date, number of songs, or tracklist at the time of writing this article.

The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift's first album since regaining ownership of her masters

Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be the singer's first full-length project since she regained ownership of the masters for her first six records from Shamrock Capital. In May 2025, the singer took to social media to announce the news, adding that she was finally in possession of her entire catalog.

For the unversed, Swift was unable to buy the masters for her first six albums from her former record label, Big Machine Records, after Scooter Braun purchased the company in 2019. The following year, Braun disclosed that he had sold Swift's catalog to Shamrock Capital.

The Karma singer had been re-recording new versions of the LPs to own her music catalog. So far, she has released "Taylor's Version" of Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989, with fans eagerly anticipating a re-release of Reputation and her self-titled debut album.

However, during her announcement in May, Taylor Swift clarified that she was struggling with re-recording Reputation, which was released in the aftermath of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

"What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it...To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in the first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off," she wrote in her Instagram post in May.
Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl follows The Tortured Poets Department, released last April as a double album. According to Billboard, the album spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Swift also wrapped up her record-breaking "The Eras Tour" in December 2024, nearly two years after it first began in March 2023, following the release of her Grammy-winning 2022 album, Midnights.

Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

