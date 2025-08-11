"TS12 IS COMING" - Taylor Swift fans fly into a frenzy over singer's official fan page teasing their idol's potential new era 

Taylor Swift's official fan page had seemingly released a teaser that excited Swifties about the singer's upcoming album. Many began speculating that she was all set to release TS12. The tweet by the official fan page that created all this ruckus read:&quot;Thinking about when she said &quot;See you next era…&quot; ❤️‍🔥.Taylor Nation @taylornation13LINKThinking about when she said &quot;See you next era…&quot; ❤️‍🔥Since being posted on August 11, the tweet has garnered more than 830K views and over 26K likes. Many fans expressed their excitement about the potential upcoming release by the singer. One user tweeted:Cherie🌙⸆⸉ @cherieswift13LINK@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 TS12 IS COMING 🧡crazy4taymeranddibbles13🫶 @_13SwiftlikeTayLINKI AM SOOOOOOOOOOOOO READY FOR TAYLOR’S NEXT ERA!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💚💛💜❤️🩵🖤💗🩶🤎💙🤍🧡 #TaylorSwift 😍 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 💫Shahad13🐍🫶 @shahadmajiliLINK@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO GO TO WORK NOW?!!!!!!!!!!!!A large number of other Swifties flooded the social media platform, trying to gather more details about this teaser dropped by the singer's official fan page. One user commented:crazy4taymeranddibbles13 🫶 @_13SwiftlikeTayLINK@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 OMG MY HEART IS ABSOLUTELY BURSTING IN 13 MILLION PIECES THIS MORNING!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🧡🎶😭😍🧡🎶😭😍🧡🎶😭😍🧡American Country Music Chatter @ACMC_CountryLINK@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 OMG TS12 ORANGE IS COMING 🧡🍊dani ✨🌸☀️ @dani_readyforitLINK@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 OH MY GODDDDDD TS12 ANNOUNCEMENT ON WEDNESDAY AND ITS ORANGE IM GONNA THROW UPAccording to Capital FM, theories about this possible album have been going viral for quite some time now. Despite the speculations, there has been no definite release date. Taylor Swift herself has not explicitly confirmed that she is going to release the new album.The outlet added that fans haven't just made speculations about the album's release date, but also the album's theme. Some believe it could be about her relationship with Travis Kelce, while others speculated that the album’s orange theme could be a tribute to the red and gold of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce's team.A letter that Taylor Swift posted on her website for her fans also fueled the speculations surrounding the albumMany fans had noticed apparent Easter eggs dropped by the singer on different occasions. From her outfit color to her letter to the Swifties, they took every detail into account to spot possible hints about the upcoming album.While the recent tweet by the official Taylor Swift fan page had led to massive excitement amongst the Swifties, it was not their first hint of an apparent upcoming studio album. According to E! online, on May 30, the pop singer shared a letter on her official letterhead, dedicating it to her fans. This was when she made the announcement stating that she was the owner of all her music. In the second sentence, she put emphasis on the word &quot;this&quot; by writing 12 I's. The pop singer also used three numbers (4, 6, 2) in the letter that would total to 12. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to reports by USA Today, fans even began speculating about the lyrics that could possibly be included in the album. It was further noted that previously, fans speculated that the theme color of the album would be orange and lilac. As of now, there has been no official announcement surrounding the album.The last album that the pop singer released was The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024..The news arrived months after Taylor Swift regained ownership of all of her music, following a controversial sale made to Scooter Braun. It had been quite busy for the pop singer, who had just wrapped up her Eras Tour in December of last year.