"Man was anxious asf" - Internet reacts to Finneas accidentally thanking Taylor Swift for attending her own birthday party

On Saturday, August 9, Finneas and Ashe sat down with The Guardian for a Q&amp;A session, where the former's answer to one of the questions included Taylor Swift. When asked about a cringeworthy run-in with a celebrity, the 28-year-old mentioned the Blank Space singer in his answer, saying:&quot;I’m trying to think of something cringey for me … I said thanks for coming to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, 'Thank you so much for coming' and I said, 'Thank you for coming!'&quot;Finneas' answer has since been going viral on the internet, with one netizen commenting on it:Vass @Va77ssLINKMan was anxious asfSome netizens wondered if the singer-producer's answer was a recollection of an honestly embarrassing moment or just a way to flex.Chief @chiefflipsLINKidk if he’s saying this because he was embarrassed after saying it or because he thinks it was a flex 😭joey 🍿 @turquoisepogosLINKWas Billie at the party too?. @buffysLINKthis would eat me up inside 😭😭😭Meanwhile, others pointed out that it was also wholesome, claiming that many other people in Finneas' place could've done it.Riddle @riddle_sphereLINKImagine being so starstruck you forget whose cake it isBecca @becca_nftsLINKthat’s such a wholesome and awkward moment at the same timeMomma in crypto @mommaInCryptoLINK🤣 why not i mean we’ve all done it at least onceAshe's answer to the question was her run-in with actress Margot Robbie, which took place at a Halloween party. The Moral of the Story singer said:&quot;Finneas took me to a really fun Halloween party once, and I’d had a few drinks. I was dressed as Marie Antoinette, with blood on my neck. I saw Margot Robbie out of the corner of my eye, and I was liquid … stoked.&quot;Ashe continued:&quot;And I went up to her and I said, “Hey, you know what sometimes happens? People say we look alike.” It’s criminal to say that out loud to the person! She obviously is the coolest person ever, so she was like, we should start a band. What a sweetheart for making me not feel miserable in that moment.&quot;Ashe added that she ultimately introduced Finneas to the Barbie actress at the party as well.Finneas opened up about his love for Ty Pennington in the interview5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Two - Source: GettyElsewhere in their interview with The Guardian, Finneas and Ashe were asked to pick a reality TV show that they'd want to be a part of. While Ashe picked The Real Housewives of Orange County or Salt Lake City, for the Only A Lifetime singer, it was:&quot;Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with Ty Pennington. I loved Ty Pennington growing up.&quot;Sharing the book he always returned to in the interview, the music producer mentioned Harry Potter, claiming he had read the entire series &quot;many times&quot;. The singer also mentioned Family Guy as the show he watched when struggling to sleep, saying:&quot;I find Family Guy very meditative. I’m comforted by it. If I’m watching a thriller or something, I’m gonna stay awake and pay attention. Family Guy is like, they’re gonna be fine.&quot;The interview comes over two months after Finneas announced his band with Ashe, called The Favors, in June 2025. After dropping their debut single, The Little Mess You Made, on June 6, they also announced their first album, titled The Dream. In an Instagram story about the upcoming project, the 28-year-old wrote:&quot;Over the past 18 months, Ashe and I have been toiling away on this album and I really mean it when I say I could not be more proud of it – David Marinelli on drums, Ricky Gourmet on guitar – I love being in a band.&quot;The Dream is set to release next month, on September 19, 2025.