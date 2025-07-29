One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda inches closer to surpassing Harry Potter author JK Rowling

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, it was reported that One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda is now inching closer to Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling in estimated sales. In due time, Eiichiro Oda could surpass J.K. Rowling's 600-650 million mark, making the creator the seventh best-selling fiction author of all time.Eiichiro Oda is most well-known for creating the One Piece manga. The series began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. Since then, the manga's chapters have been collected in 112 compiled volumes. Toei Animation picked up the manga to produce its anime adaptation.One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda inches closer to becoming the 7th best-selling fiction authorAccording to reports online, One Piece manga author Eiichiro Oda is now inching closer to becoming the seventh-highest-selling fiction author of all time. As of August 2022, the manga creator had released 112 volumes of One Piece, with over 516 million copies in circulation worldwide.Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series featured seven volumes in total and sold over 600 million copies worldwide as of February 2023.Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (Image via X/@jk_rowling)While the numbers hadn't been updated in a while, the total estimated sales under the two authors are now quite close. While J.K. Rowling boasts an estimated total sales of about 600-650 million, Eiichiro Oda boasts an estimated total sales of over 523 million.Considering that Eiichiro Oda is currently ranked eighth in the list of the best-selling fiction authors of all time, the manga creator could soon surpass Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling with the next update of sales for One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)With that, Oda would likely be ranked seventh and also inch closer to the authors above him, such as the Belgian writer Georges Simenon, American writer Harold Robbins, American writer Danielle Steel, and British writer Barbara Cartland.Also read: Kadokawa to launch new The Moon Cries at My Last Wish manga in August 2025While Oda would indeed wish to surpass them and even challenge the top two writers of all time, William Shakesphere and Agatha Christie, to become the best-selling fiction author of all time, it would be a herculean task to surpass the 2 billion mark in sales.Some reports have even claimed that manga creator Eiichiro Oda has already surpassed J.K. Rowling in sales. However, the same has yet to be confirmed.Related LinksWorld Trigger manga enters another hiatus, September return date revealedYano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms October 2025 release and more with first PV and visualMedalist season 2 reveals January 2026 release with new PV and visual