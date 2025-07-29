  • home icon
  Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms October 2025 release and more with first PV and visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 29, 2025 12:00 GMT
Yano-kun
Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms October 2025 release and more with first PV and visual (Image via Ajia-do)

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime unveiled the first promotional video and visual. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in October 2025. Additionally, details regarding the anime's new cast, staff, and opening theme song have been announced.

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime serves as an adaptation of Yui Tamura's comedy manga series. Kodansha's Comic Days site has been serializing the manga since June 2021, with 10 tankōbon volumes released to date. The manga also has a live-action adaptation, which premiered on November 15, 2024.

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime's new trailer reveals October 2025 debut, additional cast, and more

youtube-cover
According to the latest promotional video from the official staff, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime will premiere on Nippon TV, BS11, and AT-X networks in Japan, starting October 2025. More information about the anime's full broadcast schedule and exact release date will be announced in the future.

The trailer highlights the unlucky male protagonist, Tsuyoshi Yano, who regularly comes to school covered in injuries, and his classmate, Kiyoko Yoshida, who constantly worries about him.

The short video captures Yano's daily life and his bond with Yoshida and others at school. Additionally, the trailer also reveals and previews the opening theme, POP Life, performed by FANASTICS.

Furthermore, new cast members are announced. Atsumi Tanezaki joins the voice cast as Kiyoko's best friend, Mei, while Taito Ban voices Hashiba, the other class representative, alongside Kiyoko. Rie Takahashi stars as Hashiba's childhood friend, Izumi, while Ryota Iwasaki voices Mei's friend, Tanaka.

The previously announced cast members are Kohei Amasaki as Tsuyoshi Yano and Yuka Nukui as Kiyoko Yoshida. The new key visual for Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime depicts Yano, Yoshida, and their friends casually strolling on the streets.

Shinpei Matsuo directs the comedy anime at Ajia-do, with Deko Akao in charge of handling the series scripts. Toshihisa Kaiya is the character designer, while Hideakira Kimura is the show's music composer. Other staff members include Yayoi Tateishi as the sound director, Nippon TV Music in the music production, and Bit Grooove Promotion in the sound production.

A brief synopsis of Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime

Tsuyoshi and Kiyoko (Image via Ajia-do)
Based on the original manga, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime follows the story of Tsuyoshi Yano, an unlucky high school boy, and his classmate, Kiyoka Yoshida, who constantly worries about him.

Yoshida is always on the lookout for Yano, who comes to school battered and bruised almost every day. As such, the anime will focus on Yano's ordinary life as a high school student, and his bond with Yoshida and other classmates.

Apratim Chakraborty

