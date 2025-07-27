Zombie Land Saga anime movie unveils main trailer and key visual

Zombie Land Saga’s upcoming anime film, Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, has dropped its main trailer and key visual, building towards a record‑breaking new chapter. It is set to release in Japan on October 24, 2025, and the trailer begins with the revelation of the 2025 Saga Expo, getting underway a space‑themed disaster as Franchouchou prepares for their last performance.The central eye catches Tae Yamada, ready with her gun and determined, along with her zombie idol friends, Kotaro Tatsumi, Romero the zombie canine, and some stages of chaos at the expo in the background. The fans can look forward to a thrilling combination of idol cuteness, science fiction action, and Zombie Land Saga madness in this much-awaited comeback.Zombie Land Saga anime movie releases the main trailer ahead of the October 2025 premiereOn Sunday, July 27, 2025, the anime movie Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise unveiled its main trailer and key visual, generating buzz among fans globally. The movie, due for release in Japan on October 24, 2025, takes place at the 2025 Saga Expo, where the idol unit Franchouchou is expected to provide their most important performance ever.The movie begins with a dramatic shot: a huge spaceship abruptly appears over Saga Prefecture, interrupting the Expo as Franchouchou gets ready for their last stage performance as Expo ambassadors. The chaos heightens when Tae Yamada, who has been sleeping for a long time and is oblivious to her identity, is awakened. Saying, &quot;What can an idol even do?&quot; she departs from the group and goes solo into enemy lines in a daring turn of fate.The trailer also presents a brand‑new theme song by Franchouchou: &quot;Matataku Sora ni Akogarete&quot; (&quot;Longing for the Twinkling Sky&quot;), bringing emotional richness to the quirky plot.The central image puts Tae in a potent, weapon-holding position, flanked by the rest of the Franchouchou members. In the background are seen Kotaro Tatsumi, Romero zombie dog, and a celebratory setting with Expo pavilions, fireworks, hot-air balloons, and the imposing spaceship, reflecting the film's mix of mayhem, comedy, and alien spectacle.In terms of production, MAPPA once again comes on board as the animation studio, with co-directors Takafumi Ishida and Takeru Sato, and chief director Kounosuke Uda. Shigeru Murakoshi is in charge of writing the screenplay, while Fumihide Sai, Jinshichi Yamaguchi, and Kasumi Fukagawa design the characters. The music is composed by Yasuharu Takanashi.A still from the Zombie Land Saga trailer (Image via MAPPA)A special Galaxy Premiere Completion Screening will take place on September 28, 2025, at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo. The voice cast of Franchouchou, including Kaede Hondo (Sakura), Kotono Mitsuishi (Tae), and others, is also confirmed to be present on stage.As the first major-screen outing for the Zombie Land Saga franchise in four years, Yumeginga Paradise guarantees a wild mix of idol performances, sci-fi dangers, and zombie humor. Zombie Land Saga's fans will get an unconventional &quot;Saga Fight&quot; experience that remains faithful to the spirit of the original anime but enthusiastically takes on a cosmic environment.Also read:Vinland Saga manga ending explainedDandadan season 2 episode 4 reviewTakopi's Original Sin episode 5 highlights