Dandadan season 2 episode 4 review: Science SARU delivers explosive action and emotional payoff in Momo’s finest hour

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 is an action-packed finale to the Evil Eye arc, filled with high-stakes emotion and mind-blowing action. The animation tracks every movement exactly, particularly during the volcanic battle. Seiko and Mr. Mantis Shrimp provide humor without breaking stride.

In the end, it's the relationship between Momo and Okarun that makes the biggest impression, grounding the episode with real heart. The episode was released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 am, according to Japanese Standard Time.

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 review: Momo takes charge as Evil Eye returns, and a chaotic team-up seals the finale of the arc

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 4

Momo tries to cool down the volcano in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

The episode starts with chaos as the volcanic eruption looms over the whole town. The alarm raises tension, prompting civilians to flee, but the Kito Family attributes this tragedy to Momo. In their belief, the eruption was caused by the fact that she murdered the Mongolian Death Worm, since they thought it was guarding the area in return for human offerings.

Naki Kito unveils that this was an old agreement that kept the volcano dormant. However, Momo finds out that the legend's "Rising Dragon to Heaven" wasn't the Death Worm—it was a fountain, a natural alarm system for the eruption.

Applying some clever thinking, Momo chooses to use the Death Worm's corpse as a reservoir and an emergency fire extinguisher. She fills the Death Worm with water and employs its slime to fight the fire. Her strategy works to some extent, but the flames are too extensive for her to deal with by herself. The Kito Family also intervenes by completely changing their belief from the Great Serpent Lord to the Lord Volcano and trying to stop Momo's work.

A still from Dandadan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

Help arrives in the form of the strange priest Momo met earlier, who was discovered to be Seiko's student. He describes that Seiko had previously notified him of Momo's arrival, but her unclear communication created confusion. Both he and Momo keep the Kito Family at bay while Momo continues using the Death Worm to cool down the fire.

Things get out of hand as Evil Eye arrives and starts destroying the remains of the Death Worm. Momo asks him to stop as she doesn't want Jiji to be a murderer. But Evil Eye announces he's hungry. A violent battle erupts between Momo, the priest, and the Kito Family, but the Evil Eye overpowers them.

This is where the most surprising element of the episode happens as Seiko, Mantis Shrimp, Taro, and Chiquitita arrive on a spaceship. Seiko and Mantis Shrimp fight Evil Eye, ending in a visually explosive moment where Taro seals Evil Eye by wrapping himself.

Momo fights Evil Eye in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

Chiquitita takes charge of using the body of the Death Worm to stop the fire with the help of the spaceship. Momo hurries back to see if Okarun is alright and discovers that the basement of the house is filled with magma. Assuming he was dead, she gets ready to dive in but is stopped by Chiquitita, who takes out the magma with the help of his power. Okarun and Turbo Granny are safely inside. Momo hugs Okarun, sobbing for not rescuing him earlier.

Plot-wise, this episode walks a fine line between being an action-packed installment and emotional and character growth. Momo's arc in this is great—her problem-solving skills under stress and vulnerability on an emotional level are bested.

Seiko shows up in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

But the Kito Family's reversal of faith happens too quickly and without adequate development. Evil Eye’s reappearance and motivation also come off as slightly forced, especially with the “I’m hungry” angle, which doesn’t match the menace he initially presented.

Still, the arrival of Seiko and her crew was executed with style and humor. Taro’s sacrifice, though sudden, packed emotional weight. The climax with Okarun’s survival brought satisfying emotional closure. The episode effectively delivered chaos, tension, and catharsis, reinforcing Dandadan’s unpredictable storytelling strength.

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 review: An overall criticism

Momo hugs Okarun in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 comes close to flawless execution in nearly every respect, but with some cracks beneath the gleaming surface. The most obvious is how densely the episode is packed.

Even though its unending energy is a part of the show's stylized aesthetic, the volume of action and visual information does not leave much time to breathe. Some of the transitions, especially from humor to high stakes, feel slightly abrupt and sometimes make the tonal consistency less coherent. The show thrives in chaos, but sometimes that chaos diminishes its desired emotional effects.

Besides, even as the animation continues to be stunning, the episode takes its kinetic approach to an extent where some of the critical moments get smudged instead of hitting cleanly. The fight choreography is certainly polished, but it gains a dizzying quality with quick pivots of view and saturation-heavy color grading. This style suits the madness of the Evil Eye arc, but it risks losing clarity, especially for casual viewers trying to follow each character’s involvement in the climax.

Taro fights Evil Eye in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

Narratively, there’s also a sense of convenience in the final stretch of the episode as well. The team-up that contains the Evil Eye—while visually spectacular—feels a bit rushed. The emotional payoff is satisfying, but the mechanics of how it's accomplished could have benefited from a bit more establishment.

It's one of those traps that come with high-octane finales, where the setup is drowned out by payoff. With so many characters appearing to lend support to fight the Evil Eye or the Death Worm, some of their individual arcs get sidelined or underexplored.

Evil Eye gets captured in DanDaDan season 2 episode 4 (Image via Science SARU)

Lastly, the musical cues, although necessary, are sometimes excessive, where silence or restraint would serve the episode well. Kensuke Ushio's score is simply amazing, but its presence over-accommodates much of the episode, and quieter moments lose some of their intimacy.

Nevertheless, these problems don't diminish what is still a solid and technically daring entry.

Final thoughts

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 is loud and emotionally satisfying. Its technical proficiency and narrative intensity are truly impressive, resulting in a completely unique entry in this season, despite a few rushed beats and tonal shifts.

The story arc of Momo really makes this installment more unique. It did a great job of combining spectacle with heart. If future episodes received just a little more restraint, the series could improve even more.

