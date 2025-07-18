Dandadan season 2 episode 3 review: Science SARU balances chaos and quiet in Okarun vs. Evil Eye showdown

Dandadan season 2 episode 3, released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12:26 am JST, was titled, You Won't Get Away With This. This episode drops straight into a dramatic fight between Okarun and Jiji, who the Evil Eye possesses, allowing Science SARU to display their ability to meld high-impact action with intimate character moments.

While this is an action episode, just before the frantic battle resumes, we pause to take a few minutes for a poignant moment between Okarun and Momo as they deepen their trust in each other. The battle shifts the tone once more with seismic threats on the horizon.

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 review: Emotional bonds take center stage as chaos unfolds with a volcanic twist

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism

Evil Eye as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SURU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 continues straight where the last episode left off, taking viewers into the middle of Okarun and Evil Eye's fight. The episode doesn't waste time displaying intense action scenes as Evil Eye overpowers Okarun with vicious brute force.

At the same time, Momo and Okarun try to somehow make some distance from their possessed friend. As he explores the haunted area, Okarun finds that Mongolian Death Worms are lodged in the walls—creatures that explode when disturbed. He describes their sole weakness as sunlight, but the only exit is too high for them to access.

Okarun proposes sending Momo to the hole on a sofa, assuring she can drop a rope for him and Jiji to follow. Momo won't go unless he vows to rescue Jiji and Okarun. After a heartfelt moment, Okarun turns into Turbo Granny form and shoots her through the hole. With Momo gone, he battles Evil Eye once again, who says he'll now fight seriously and reduces the area of the battlefield by trapping Okarun inside a small, cursed house.

Momo promises to help Okarun and Jiji in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SURU)

As Okarun remains stuck inside, Evil Eye beats him mercilessly. However, soon Okarun turns the tide with a passionate rage, angry at the Evil Eye for hurting Momo and possessing Jiji. He switches on full-throttle mode, firing off a barrage of punches that shatter the cursed house and knock Evil Eye out.

Exhausted and half-broken, Okarun asks for help, barely before finding Turbo Granny trapped in a sticky fluid nearby. In attempting to save her, he becomes stuck as well, and both scream for Momo to return. Meanwhile, Momo enacts her plan, setting Jiji's house ablaze to flush out the Death Worm. Firefighters intervene, causing the UMA to surface for air, but the sunlight ultimately burns it alive. It's death vomits out the previously swallowed Kito family, now alive but conscious.

Okarun grabs Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SURU)

Just when it appears to settle things, the earth starts shaking furiously once again. The sudden eruption of the local volcano follows this. The segment concludes on this threatening cliffhanger. Plot-wise, the episode strikes a great balance between fast-paced action and emotionally charged character moments.

While the animation is still great, it's the emotional connection, particularly Okarun's development and the relationship of trust between him and Momo, that transforms the chaotic story into something deeply human.

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 review: An overall criticism

Okarun knocks out Evil Eye in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SURU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 provides a perfect balance of mayhem, feeling, and humor. This episode delivers more than just exciting action cinema; it also includes the development of character arcs and stakes for the future part of the story. Science SARU once again proves itself capable of switching seamlessly between explosive combat and quiet moments without sacrificing narrative flow.

The battle between Okarun and the Evil Eye is beautifully visualized and cleverly choreographed, effectively utilizing both characters' differing capabilities. Evil Eye unleashes massive brute force while Okarun's fighting is more about speed and accuracy. This cursed house sequence cleverly constricts space and tension, driving Okarun to his bodily and mental limit.

Okarun and Evil Eye as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 3 (Image via Science SURU)

Okarun's second full-throttle transformation is more than a power-up; it's an emotional outburst rooted in friendship and anger. The episode lends greater meaning to the notion that Okarun fights not only to survive, but also in love and guilt, for Momo and for the friend still trapped within Jiji. The voice performances are a significant highlight.

The Japanese voice actor of Okarun, Natsuki Hanae's transition from ferocity to comedic panic, particularly in Turbo Granny scenes, adds depth to his character. Shion Wakayama's portrayal of Momo continues to sparkle as she switches from dramatic to silly, particularly after her confrontation with the Death Worm.

Momo kills the Mongolian Death Worm (Image via Science SURU)

Her scheme to burn down the house and allow sunlight to kill the beast is both clever and cinematic, leading up to a satisfying yet gruesome moment when the Kito family is vomited out of the worm.

Even as one conflict is resolved, the story intensifies with a sudden volcanic eruption that shakes the town—a surprising turn that leaves the episode in disarray. The animation maintains consistently high quality, with excellent color grading and dynamic motion throughout. Kensuke Ushio's subdued score also serves to accentuate the tone shifts, particularly in the final scenes.

Final thoughts

Dandadan season 2 episode 3 is a strong installment that effectively combines outrageous supernatural action, emotional depth, and humor. It raises the stakes while grounding the characters, setting up what should be an even more frantic and heartfelt continuation. Science SARU continues to treat Yukinobu Tatsu's material with both confidence and love, making the episode one of the highlights of the season.

