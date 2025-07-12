"It was PERFECTION"— Evil Eye's debut in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 has fans praising Science Saru

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 delivers a chilling and exhilarating introduction that has fans raving about Science SARU’s animation prowess. The Evil Eye—the tragic yokai spirit bound to Jiji's home—arrives at the beginning and immediately enthralls an audience with its blend of horrific quality and stunning fight scenes. At first, Jiji sympathizes with the spirit's tortured history, only to have the spirit take over and gain strength from Jiji's grief.

This animation excellently fuses intense action, supernatural horror, and emotional connection. During the fight sequences with the Evil Eye, notable elements of the combat are honestly emphasized and incorporated with visual splendor. Fans are applauding Science SARU for successfully and stylishly executing the main story arc from the manga with respect and authenticity.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from Dandadan season 2 episode 2.

How fans reacted to Evil Eye's debut in Dandadan season 2 episode 2, explained

The Evil Eye's reveal in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 has generated a great deal of joy among the fan community. Most of the fans praised Science SARU's professionalism and dedication to the original work's creator. Fans, particularly manga readers, believed that the adaptation was unmatched in its quality, as the studio appeared to rebuild the panels of the manga with visceral passion and integrity.

The intense vibe of the show, allied with the smooth animation of the Evil Eye's horrifying presence, had everyone thinking they'd just witnessed a near-flawless adaptation.

"As a manga reader, I couldn't be happier. Science Saru adapted every panel perfectly. You think this is good? Wait until you see next week," a fan described.

"Science Saru cooked 🔥. They are making this with so much passion," someone mentioned.

"It was Amazing!!!!! The RollerCoaster never stops," a fan expressed.

Manga readers were also quick to point out the sheer passion that Science SARU put into each frame. They pointed out that the attention to detail by the studio gave the action pieces a sense of life, with every Evil Eye movement exhibiting a mix of horror and tragic beauty. Most appreciated how the emotional significance of the history of the Evil Eye was not lost in transition from pages to screen, which made the whole possession scene on Jiji even more engaging.

A still from Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SURU)

Some fans stressed that the episode was like a wild ride that did not slow down. The rapid-fire storytelling, art direction, and creepy sound design made for a viewing experience that fans called an emotional rollercoaster that gripped them throughout.

Manga fans were especially eager, and a deep gratification was felt for their patience in having to wait for this time to be brought to life. Their enthusiasm did not stop there—many felt the episode was just a foretaste of more to come, that the best is yet to arrive as the series ventures into even more turbulent waters.

Final thoughts

Okarun as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 2 (Image via Science SURU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 2 has done an amazing job handling the adaptation of a supernatural manga into an anime. The creepy yet fun introduction of the Evil Eye and the respect Science SARU has for the material gave fans everything they wished for.

Dandadan was able to pack a lot into the episode, effectively balancing the fast-paced action with an emotional story and being visually impressive while providing plenty of different looks and feels to the Dandadan season 2 episode 2. The combination of pacing and visual variety does create a satisfying, yet hungering experience. And by doing such a good job of incorporating the surprising elements of Dandadan, it has certainly created anticipation for the next episodes.

