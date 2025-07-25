"Thank you, Yukimura-sensei" — Vinland Saga fans hail the creator, as the manga ends after 20 years

With the release of Vinland Saga chapter 220, mangaka Makoto Yukimura finally concluded the manga's 20-year-long serialization in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine. While the manga has indeed concluded, fans believe its legacy is simply unforgettable and used the opportunity to thank the creator for the impact he had on them with the story.Vinland Saga, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and later transferred to Monthly Afternoon magazine. Since its inception in April 2005, the manga's chapters have been collected into 28 compiled volumes, with volume 29 set to release in September 2025.Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Vinland Saga manga.Makoto Yukimura concludes the Vinland Saga mangaSoon after Vinland Saga chapter 220 was released, mangaka Makoto Yukimura thanked his readers for following the series for such a long time. He shared how he wanted to use Thorfinn's story to depict he process of a child growing into an adult through various experiences.He shared that, while he had doubts over what it meant to be an adult, he came to the conclusion that being an adult probably meant becoming a kind person.Askeladd as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)Besides that, the creator expressed his relief at finally concluding the story. He could not believe that he was able to keep the serialization going for 20 years. With that, he thanked fans once again, informed them about the final volume's release, and expressed that he wished to use his newfound free time to go fishing, play The Legend of Zelda, and study English.Fans have always loved to read through the mangaka's tweets and have been moved by his afterword to the series' conclusion. As such, they used this opportunity to thank him and express their love for the series.Fans' reaction to the end of the mangaThorfinn Thorsson as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)The Vinland Saga fans thanked manga creator Makoto Yukimura for creating the &quot;goated&quot; series. According to them, the series was more than a piece of media. It was a story that broadened the worldview, reflected the outcome of wars, and portrayed their grave repercussions.&quot;Vinland saga is more than a piece of media—it broadens one's worldview and reflects the outcome of wars and its grave repercussions. Thank you, Yukimura-sensei for creating such a goated series,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Thank you for saving my life with the beauty that is Vinland saga,&quot; another fan added.&quot;You'll be remembered for generations,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Sooooo… when the new anime season?,&quot; other fan said.Other fans thanked the creator for saving their lives with a beautiful story and told him how the series would be remembered for generations. Surprisingly, even YouTuber MrBeast used this opportunity to highlight the anime's impending third season, which has yet to be announced. As expected, both manga and anime-only fans also had the same question and asked when the anime's next season would premiere.Related links:Sakamoto Days anime makes a new milestone on Netflix by becoming the most-watched animeSpy x Family season 3 unveils first promotional video ahead of October 2025 premiereDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and Giyu