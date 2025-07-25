Sakamoto Days anime makes a new milestone on Netflix

A week ago, on Friday, July 18, 2025, Netflix released its Engagement Report for the first half of 2025, as per which Sakamoto Days season 1 was the most-watched anime worldwide. The series was ranked 33rd of all titles on Netflix in terms of hours watched and 79th in terms of viewership.
Sakamoto Days, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is originally a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since November 2020. The manga's chapters have been collected in 22 compiled volumes as of June 2025. Furthermore, TMS Entertainment picked up the series for an anime adaptation.
Sakamoto Days becomes the most-watched anime on Netflix
According to the Engagement Report shared by Netflix on July 18, Sakamoto Days season 1 was the most-watched anime in the first half of 2025 on Netflix.
Overall, the series was ranked 33rd out of all titles on Netflix in hours watched and 79th in viewership, helping it take the #1 spot for anime.
The top 10 most-watched anime in the first half of 2025 on Netflix are as follows:
- Sakamoto Days - 106.4M hours / 24.4M views
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles - 37.4M hours / 7.9M views
- The Apothecary Diaries - 71.5M hours / 7.8M views
- Dandadan - 37.1M hours / 7.5M views
- Solo Leveling - 73.4M hours / 7.4M views
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 - 32.2M hours / 6.8M views
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc - 25.1M hours / 6.3M views
- Spy x Family season 2 - 27.1M hours / 5.7M views
- My Happy Marriage season 2 - 29.2M hours / 5.5M views
- Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 - 48.4M hours / 5.1M views
As stated in the Engagement Report, the number of views for each series is calculated by dividing the total hours watched by the runtime in hours.
Fans' reaction to Sakamoto Days season 1 being the most-watched anime on Netflix
As expected, Sakamoto Days fans were hyped to learn that their favorite series was dominating the Netflix anime space. Meanwhile, some fans wondered if the series would have received more engagement if it had a better anime adaptation.
"Sakamoto has been the goat...True Kings don't need a crown to rule Lesssssss GOOOOOOOOO," one fan said.
"Now imagine if it got a good adaptation," another fan tweeted.
On the other hand, a viewer believed that the series was just hyped up and was "mediocre" in reality. Another viewer noted that Sakamoto Days was the most-watched anime because it was Netflix's only exclusive in that period.
"Allat hype just to be mediocre," an X user said.
"Thats cus it was Netflix’s only exclusive," another netizen wrote.
