Vinland Saga chapter 220 (Final chapter): Release date, where to read, and more

Vinland Saga chapter 220 is scheduled to be out on July 25, 2025, as confirmed by the official social media handle. The final chapter will be available to read on the official Kodansha manga reading app, K Manga.

The previous episode offers an emotional and powerful farewell to Einar, creating meaning both emotionally and thematically. Einar's death prompts Thorfinn and everyone else who knew him to realize their inability to truly understand him.

The aftermath of the evacuation deepens feelings of grief and heightens tension among characters, while also showcasing Karli and Ugge's heartfelt debates over blame and hope.

Karli's conviction to try again reflects a faint glimmer of optimism. Cordelia and Hild are faced with their role in violence, gaining clarity only after Einar's death.

Vinland Saga chapter 220 release date

As confirmed by the manga's social media handle, Vinland Saga chapter 220 will be released on July 25, 2025, according to the Japanese Standard Time. Since the series follows simul-release worldwide, the chapter will be available in English on the same day.

Here is the detailed release date for different time zones:

Time Zone Date Pacific Standard Time July 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time July 25, 2025 British Summer Time July 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time July 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time July 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time July 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time July 25, 2025 Australia Central Time July 25, 2025

Where to read Vinland Saga chapter 220?

Fans can read the upcoming Vinland Saga chapter 220 on the official smartphone app of Kodansha, K Manga. The app is available for free on iOS and Android. However, reading a chapter is paid, and requires microtransactions to earn points, which can be exchanged for access to a chapter.

Currently, there are no other options to read the individual chapters of Vinland Saga until the publisher releases the final compilation volume.

Vinland Saga chapter 219 recap

A still from Vinland Saga chapter 219 (Image via Kodansha)

Vinland Saga chapter 219 provides a bittersweet and reflective goodbye for Einar, confirming his death and the lasting emotional weight of his last moments. Einar is buried with Arnheid, fulfilling his promise to make her rest in peace. Thorfinn kneels beside Einar's grave, feeling guilty for taking Einar down this path.

The chapter explains that it was not Einar who couldn't get Thorfinn, but the rest who couldn't see through the depth of Einar. His demise redefines "the most dangerous man" as the one injured by violence and yearning for peace.

Vargar comes to the island of evacuation with the dead. The children and women of the village are reunited with the corpses of their loved ones, sorrow echoing out on the beach. Einar is shown to be the sole Norseman to be buried in Vinland, and no one remains to bring him back home. Vargar is told that going back to the village is unsafe, and survivors will stay on the island for treatment.

A still from Vinland Saga chapter 219 (Image via Kodansha)

The chapter then alternates to a dramatic confrontation between Karli and Ugge. Furious and wounded, Ugge accuses Thorfinn of failure and labels the evacuation a unilateral decision. Karli comes to the defense of Thorfinn's pacifism and yearns to learn from the failure through familiarity with the disease and the natives' language. The midwife interrupts, reprimanding Ugge for casting blame and reminding him of past successes carried out by Thorfinn.

At last, Cordelia and Hild reflect on their willingness to resort to violence and the price they paid for it. Einar's sacrifice has caused them to rethink their naïve interpretations and accept that only Thorfinn truly knows the meaning of pain and the cost of peace. Their regretful admission of "What fools we are" reveals their sobering truth, which arrived far too late.

What to expect from Vinland Saga chapter 220? (speculative)

Vinland Saga chapter 220 will conclude Thorfinn's story (Image via Kodansha)

As the concluding chapter of the manga, readers can anticipate Vinland Saga Chapter 220 to provide an emotional and reflective closure to Thorfinn's journey. The chapter will likely also provide a conclusion to some major character arcs, and reinforce the themes of the story as a whole—violence, redemption, and peace.

A flash forward or legacy scene may give the readers the impact of Thorfinn's ideals, as Yukimura earlier said it is a challenge to draw; therefore, we should get a visually beautiful, powerful, and memorable conclusion.

