My Dress-Up Darling season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is back with more romance and cosplay adventures, produced once again by studio CloverWorks. The slice-of-life story continues to adapt Shinichi Fukuda's popular manga, which has gained a fan following since 2018 as a title in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine.
With the popularity of the first season, this season has already gained a lot of excitement with its good characters and detailed craftsmanship scenes. As the Summer 2025 anime season is unfolding, here is the full My Dress-Up Darling season 2 release schedule, total episode count, how to watch, and more.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2: Number of episodes, release dates, release times, and more
As confirmed by official announcements on the anime’s website and various media outlets, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 features 12 episodes, which are released as part of a single cour in the Summer 2025 anime season.
The series debuted in Japan on July 6, 2025, broadcasting just after midnight JST on networks. New episodes air every Sunday at 12 AM JST, with the third one coming out on July 20, 2025. International audiences have the global release slightly earlier on Saturday mornings.
Following the subtitled release, Crunchyroll will roll out the English dubbed episodes on a later date for fans who use that type of format. With this release schedule, viewers can anticipate watching My Dress-Up Darling season 2 from early July to late September 2025.
The release schedule of all episodes is as follows:
One must note that the scheduled release dates and times of the upcoming episodes are subject to change according to future updates from the studio.
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2?
The complete My Dress-Up Darling season 2 will be broadcast live on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other sister channels in Japan, on the scheduled date and time.
For the global fans, the ongoing season 2 will also be streaming on Crunchyroll, similar to the previous season. As confirmed by the plarform, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 will be available with multiple subtitle options, including Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Italian, and many more.
What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2?
Following up on the first season's warm romance and bright cosplay imagery, the My Dress‑Up Darling season 2 explores Marin's deepening feelings and Gojo's emerging confidence as a creator of costumes and as a young adult.
Viewers can expect even more breathtaking cosplay endeavors, highlighting meticulous attention to detail from textile choice to fittings, as the pair tackles bigger, emotionally charged works. With CloverWorks back at the helm and the opening theme Ao to Kirameki by Spira Spica establishing the tone, visuals and music accompaniment will perhaps not disappoint.
The storyline offers further detail of identity and acceptance, which puts character passion and freedom from societal pressures at the forefront. Fans can count on familiar names such as Sajuna and Shinju, as well as fresh cosplayers Amane and Akira, to enrich the group and bring new narratives to the mix.
Final thoughts
As part of the Summer 2025 anime lineup, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 has arrived with studio CloverWorks once more adapting Shinichi Fukuda's hit manga. The season consists of 12 episodes, airing each Sunday at midnight JST.
Global viewers can see fresh episodes a bit ahead of time on Saturdays via Crunchyroll, which will also stream dubbed episodes ones later on. This season will keep exploring Marin's emotions and Gojo's increasing confidence and have beautiful cosplay scenes, along with new characters.
