Call of the Night Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Call of the Night season 2 brings back the amazing mix of urban nightlife and supernatural romance that made season 1 so fun. Produced by studio LIDENFILMS, the season will continue to adapt the beloved manga by Kotoyama, which has been serialized since 2019 in Weekly Shōnen Sunday.

With the Summer 2025 anime season in full swing, interest in Kou and Nazuna's nighttime exploits is reaching a feverish temperature once again. Since only the first episode has come out so far, fans will also want to keep track of each successive episode. Here’s a complete rundown of the Call of the Night season 2 episode schedule, expected release dates, streaming platforms, and more to stay in the know as the story deepens the mystery of the night.

Call of the Night Season 2: Number of episodes, release dates, release times, and more

As revealed by the official site of the anime production, Studio LIDENFILMS, and multiple social media handles, Call of the Night Season 2 will have 12 episodes.

New episodes premiere every Friday at 23:30 JST on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block, with the first episode having aired on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. Considering the time difference, international fans can expect the release of the new episodes on the same day, premiering from morning to late night, throughout the globe.

Here is the complete schedule of every episode of the Call of the Night Season 2, for different time zones:

Episodes Dates Release Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) July 4, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 2 (Released) July 11, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 3 July 18, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 4 July 25, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 5 August 1, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 6 August 8, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 7 August 15, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 8 August 22, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 9 August 29, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 10 September 5, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 11 September 12, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM 12 September 19, 2025 11:30 PM/07:30 AM/03:30 PM/08:00 PM

Fans must note that the table reflects the expected release date and time of all episodes of the Call of the Night Season 2. The scheduled dates and times are subject to change, according to the studio's plans.

Where to watch Call of the Night Season 2?

Nazuna and Kou (Image via LIDENFILMS)

All the episodes of Call of the Night Season 2 will be streamed live on ABEMA, Okayama Broadcasting, Fuji TV, and other sister channels of the network. As announced by the producers of the anime, Call of the Night Season 2 will also be simulcast throughout the world on the same day.

In addition to HIDIVE, which has the official streaming rights of the anime, global fans can also watch Season 2 on Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

What to expect from Call of the Night Season 2?

Kou as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Season 2 takes a more emotional and supernatural turn. This season will bring a dramatic change in the mysteries and relationships of the night . The first two episodes of the anime reveal a wider focus on Nazuna's lost past, disclosing what she knew as a human and what secrets she buried, along with bringing aboard the mysterious Kiku Hoshimi, voiced by Rina Satou.

Meanwhile, Anko Uguisu, the vampire killer detective, doubles down on her quest, hitting vampires through their fondness for their memories as humans—a weakness Nazuna can hardly face.

Kabura Honda as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The central relationship between Ko and Nazuna solidifies as Ko decides to love Nazuna for real, with the hope of becoming a vampire himself, even as both struggle with knowing what love is. In addition, some arcs have new characters and side-stories that create further world-building and emotional depth.

Fans of the manga can expect animation covering pivotal chapters, especially the Cigarette Case arc, where a lot of back-story for Haru Nanakusa and Nazuna's origins will come to light.

All indications point to a season with even deeper character exploration, and stakes building up, and the signature atmospheric allure fans have come to love.

Final thoughts

Call of the Night Season 2 will expand on the urban nightlife and supernatural romance that Season 1 featured. Produced by Studio LIDENFILMS, the new season adapts more of Kotoyama's manga as it not only expands with more emotional scenes but adds a few new characters to the mix.

It is officially planned with 12 episodes airing every Friday as Kou and Nazuna continue to navigate their love and vampirism. Fans worldwide can watch the episodes as they air through HIDIVE, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video.

