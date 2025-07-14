One Piece chapter 1154 confirms Oda's release schedule for July & August 2025

One Piece chapter 1154, released on July 13, 2025, has confirmed Eiichiro Oda’s planned release schedule for July and August 2025. According to early updates shared by @pewpiece on X, known for accurate leaks, the coming weeks will not fully stick to Oda’s usual pattern of three chapters in a row before a break. After chapter 1154, the manga will take a short break, then return with chapter 1155.

Following that, there will be a regular One Piece break before chapter 1156 is released. A Jump magazine holiday week will then cause another pause before chapter 1157 continues the story. This schedule gives fans a clear idea of what to expect in the coming weeks.

One Piece fans are preparing for a somewhat patchy release schedule through July and August 2025. After the highly anticipated release of One Piece Chapter 1154 on July 13, 2025, the manga will take a few scheduled breaks, as confirmed by trusted sources like @pewpiece.

The immediate aftermath of Chapter 1154 is a one-week break, making the next release Chapter 1155 on July 27, 2025. This short pause is a sudden change for fans, who are used to ongoing breaks after each chapter.

Even though Oda takes time off to maintain the manga’s quality and to protect his health amid his busy creative schedule, the frequent breaks are starting to test fans’ patience.

However, the breaks don't stop there. After Chapter 1155, readers can look forward to another scheduled break by Oda. Such a sudden break proves his dedication to providing a continuously high-quality narrative, giving him time for careful planning and development of the current story.

The series is then scheduled to resume with Chapter 1156 on August 10, 2025. Following closely will be a scheduled break again due to the summer holiday week of the publisher. This means that Chapter 1157 will be released on August 24, 2025.

Bonney as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although the irregular schedule may annoy some really good readers, these scheduled breaks are necessary for the long-term health of the series and the author. They enable Oda to forestall burnout and keep working on the complex plot and elaborate artwork that One Piece is renowned for.

Some fans are also speculating that this break could be due to the upcoming One Piece live-action season 2. Readers can set their calendars accordingly and eagerly anticipate the resumed unfolding of the life of the Straw Hat crew despite the soon-to-arrive, but necessary, interruptions.

