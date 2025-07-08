One Piece chapter 1154 confirms the original user of Blackbeard's Devil Fruit

The first set of spoilers from One Piece chapter 1154, scheduled for release on July 14, 2025, are out, sending the fandom into a spiral of excitement and intrigue. While this early glimpse offers insight into several shocking revelations and long-held theories, one particular element has overshadowed the rest.

One Piece chapter 1154 has seemingly revealed that the original user of Blackbeard’s Devil Fruit, the Yami Yami no Mi, is none other than his father, Rocks D. Xebec. While there were small hints before this chapter that the Yami Yami no Mi may have been the source of Xebec’s terrifying strength, One Piece chapter 1154 has all but confirmed it.

One Piece chapter 1154 reveals Xebec’s unparalleled powers and connection to Blackbeard

Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1154 reveal that Rocks D. Xebec has a prior relationship with Harald and met Elbaph’s King at the Reverie 56 years ago. More importantly, as per the spoilers, Xebec killed a Marine Admiral at this point and became a wanted man.

The conclusion of the initial spoilers shows Rocks D. Xebec’s full face for the first time, after which it is disclosed that he is Blackbeard’s father. Xebec has been among One Piece’s most important yet enigmatic characters for a considerable period.

Until now, very little was known about him apart from the fact that his crew, the Rocks Pirates, were feared for their power throughout the seas. Xebec wished to become the King of the World and had immense hatred towards the World Government.

This fearsome pirate was finally defeated at God Valley thanks to an alliance between the Roger Pirates and Garp, though the circumstances surrounding the battle were never shared. However, One Piece chapter 1154 has answered most questions fans have had till now.

Xebec’s first open crime in One Piece was killing a Marine Admiral, after which he became a wanted man. However, it is impossible for a person without special powers to directly defeat the upper echelon of the Marines. On the other hand, the Yami Yami no Mi provides the perfect solution.

Its manipulation over darkness can nullify the powers of other Devil Fruits, effectively making the user invincible unless their opponent is able to rapidly adapt to the situation. However, a Marine Admiral’s Devil Fruit suddenly being rendered useless by such a mysterious ability may prove to be fatal, and is likely what allowed Xebec to win.

This theory is given more weight since Xebec was beaten at God Valley by Roger and Garp, who had no Devil Fruits and were only proficient in Haki. As a result, the two heroes would not have been affected by the powers of darkness, letting them claim victory.

Moving beyond Xebec’s alleged use of the fruit, the story never properly explained how Blackbeard learned about the Yami Yami no Mi or what motivated him to find it. However, if the antagonist was informed about the Devil Fruit by his father, Rocks D. Xebec, it would make sense that he was the only one in the series actively seeking it, realizing that the key to finding it would be in the crew of his father’s subordinate, Whitebeard.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1154 presents substantial evidence supporting the theory that Rocks D. Xebec is the original holder of the Yami Yami no Mi, or the Dark Fruit. As the series progresses, fans will hope to see the Rocks Pirates leader in action and finally witness his battle at God Valley.

