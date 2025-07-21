The Rocks D. clan in One Piece could be one of the most formidable, and this one character is proof enough

One Piece has always tended to provide mysterious significance to certain bloodlines, but Rocks D. might be the most dangerous yet. From what viewers know, the existence of Rocks D. Xebec alone—a man who terrorized the world government—is enough to mark his clan as something entirely unique.With subtle mythological references and name echoes hidden deep in Oda's story, there's increasing reason to think this bloodline is infused with ancient power, possibly connected to gods of war, rain gods, or even destruction. And one character in specific suggests that Rocks D. bloodline might still be active—and unstoppable.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.How Rocks D. Xebec's clan could be the most dangerous in One Piece, explainedThe Rocks D. family in One Piece could be one of the most powerful lineages in the series, and the existence of Rocks D. Xebec is the best evidence for it. He isn't merely a strong pirate—he is a force of nature who comes close to overthrowing the Celestial Dragons and brings some of the most feared pirates under a single banner.That sort of power and magnetism isn't generated by strength. It implies a richer heritage involving mythology, ideology, and blood.The name Xebec is perhaps not coincidental. When associated with mythic subjects such as the Egyptian crocodile deity Sobek—god of power over floods, war, and military strength—it opens up symbolic windows. Sobek was the god of rain and mastery of the Nile, the elements on which ancient civilizations depended.That same elemental ascendancy can be reflected in Xebec's invisible abilities. Oda has toyed with mythology throughout the series, and Xebec possibly being the &quot;Rain God&quot; is quite in line with that trend. That becomes even more appealing once Aztec myths are introduced, where Cipactli—a crocodilian sea monster—also deals with rain and original chaos.Adding even more depth to this theory is the potential link between the Nefertari family and the Rocks' D. clan. An actual historical queen named Sobekneferu revered Sobek and reigned as a pharaoh. Her name is remarkably similar to Nefertari, already linked to Oda's Nefertari Lily and the &quot;D&quot; clan.The Rocks and Nefertari lines might be two sides of the same old story—one brutal, one royal—but both influenced by long-lost deities.Nefertari Lily as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)And then there's Blackbeard. His origins are still a mystery, but if his mother had been from people who worshipped a rain or crocodile god, it would make sense of his unnatural form and love for chaos. Marsh crocodiles, which inhabit swamps and dead pools, introduce a dark metaphor, meaning that the Rocks D. family is not merely one of destruction, but of what infects and springs up after the flood.Additionally, Oda's appreciation of music, such as the Elton John song Crocodile Rock—and the symbols fall in place eerily effectively. If the lineage is connected to power from ancient times, then Xebec is only the start.Final thoughtsThe Rocks D. clan from One Piece is perhaps the deadliest bloodline in the series, and Rocks D. Xebec is undeniable evidence of its horrific potential. His nearly toppling of the Celestial Dragons suggests an even greater legacy connected to mythology, perhaps one based on gods of war, rain, or destruction.With references to Egyptian and Aztec gods such as Sobek and Cipactli, as well as ties to the Nefertari clan and even Blackbeard, this theory proposes that their strength is far from gone. Xebec could just be the tip of the iceberg.Related links:One Piece chapter 1155 may have just revealed the series’ most terrifying Haki stand-off yetLatest One Piece spoilers finally confirm Rocks D. Xebec's true powersRocks might be still alive in One Piece, and it could be part of Imu's bigger plan