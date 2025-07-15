Rocks might be still alive in One Piece, and it could be part of Imu's bigger plan

One Piece fans have long debated the fate of Rocks D. Xebec, but what if his story isn't over and it connects to Imu's hidden agenda? The evidence suggests that Oda's cryptic hints, like "I'm Not Gonna Die" or references to a "lurking legend," hint that Rocks may have survived the battle with Roger and Garp at God Valley.

Some speculate that Rocks was deprived of his free will, frozen in ice, and turned into a monster to be used as a pawn in a future war. If that is the case, Rocks might be coming back, and he might be the "Man Marked by Flames" that turns out to be Imu's weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Recent manga events suggest that Rocks might have survived the God Valley incident in One Piece

One Piece chapter 1154 revealed Rock's true form (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece has never been afraid to keep legends alive by layering in secret truths and symbolism, and the speculation that Rocks D. Xebec could be alive fits this pattern perfectly. Many fans believe that Rocks, the greatest pirate, didn't die at God Valley but was somehow absorbed into Imu's grand plan.

This theory starts with Oda’s intriguing choice of chapter 1154 title: I’m Not Gonna Die. Although it was officially connected to Loki, the similarity to Rocks’ introduction seems intentional, suggesting that Rocks' so-called death might have been exaggerated or manipulated for a greater purpose.

To understand how Rocks could still be alive, one must first grasp what really happened during the God Valley Incident. It’s believed that Imu used an illegal method called "Domi Reversi" to strip Rocks of his free will and turn him into a monstrous puppet.

Imu uses Domi Reversi on Gunko (Image via Shueisha)

This is why Roger and Garp, sworn rivals, united for this mission—they were not only fighting a pirate but an unnatural menace transformed into a berserk weapon by Imu's dark powers. This makes Rocks' so-called demise more like a forced survival, turning him into a pawn for an upcoming disaster.

Throughout the series, there are subtle clues indicating this. Catarina Devon talks about Blackbeard's strange parentage, which directly relates to Rocks, and casually mentions the phrase "Man Marked by Flames."

Shiryu also hints at a government conspiracy by saying, "I bet he's with the government. They're hardly angels." This darker theme suggests that powerful figures like Rocks might still be alive but is kept under Imu's control, hidden until needed.

The frozen army and pitch-black ship hint at Rocks’ possible preservation

The army of frozen giants at Punk Hazard in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The frozen giant army that Harald and Jarul describe highlights how Oda consistently explores the theme of preservation. Impel Down’s Level 5, known as “Frozen Hell,” introduces the concept that prisoners can be kept in suspended animation—neither dead nor truly alive.

If lesser criminals can be frozen for future use, then the possibility that Rocks, the greatest enemy of the World Government, might have been preserved too, does not seem far-fetched. The image of a pitch-black vessel under the command of the Man Marked by Flames implies that even vessels, which have souls thanks to the Klabautermann, might be controlled using the same technique, Domi Reversi, that Imu has used.

Blackbeard’s search might be a desperate attempt to free his father

Blackbeard might be trying to free Rocks all along in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It's no coincidence that Blackbeard, who might be Rocks' son, appears to be searching for this missing link. His obsession with the last Road Poneglyphs and his unusual action of showing two fingers also mirror Rocks' introduction scene.

It feels as though Teach's entire experience is driven by desperation—trying to save his father from Imu's influence, shatter the curse, and regain his free will. The frozen giants, the secret force, and the imagery of ancient weapons all relate to the prospect that Imu is amassing an indomitable force for the final war, with Rocks at its center—reborn but trapped by black flames.

Rocks’ return could shake the One Piece's pirate world to its core

Rocks as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When you piece together all these elements—the "I'm Not Gonna Die" title, Imu's Domi Reversi, the frozen captives, the clues from Devon and Shiryu, and Blackbeard's actions—it creates a haunting image.

Rocks can be alive but only as a puppet deprived of his mind, kept in a dormant state until Imu's ultimate ploy materializes. His return would not be as a liberator but as a destructive force, with an army of frozen giants and ancient ships twisted into grotesque forms under his command.

Final thoughts

Rocks D. Xebec might still be alive in One Piece, secretly preserved by Imu after the God Valley Incident. Hints like Oda’s “I’m Not Gonna Die” title, references to a lurking legend, and clues from characters like Devon and Shiryu suggest Rocks was stripped of free will through “Domi Reversi,” frozen, and turned into Imu’s weapon.

Recent plot developments with frozen giants and Blackbeard's quest for his heritage reinforce this idea. Whether true or not, Rocks might return as the "Man Marked by Flames," forever impacting the pirate world.

