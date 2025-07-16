One Piece chapter 1155 may have just revealed the series’ most terrifying Haki stand-off yet (and it's not Roger vs. Whitebeard)

One Piece chapter 1155 may have just delivered the series' most terrifying Haki stand-off to date, and it isn't the epic fight between Roger and Whitebeard. Chapter 1155, titled The Rocks Pirates, features a major flashback to the brutal encounter involving Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald at the Reverie.

Their Conqueror's Haki clash destroyed every single human life form within five kilometers, making Harald one of the very few people equal to Xebec. This chapter also delivers wild information about Xebec's amazing moves at Mary Geoise, his showdown against Imu, and discusses how the Rocks Pirates become known as the scariest crew.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1155.

One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers suggest that Rocks D. Xebec and Harald’s haki clash might be the series’ most terrifying stand-off yet

One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers are hinting that Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald's Haki fight may be the series's most frightening stand-off to date. It displays raw, overwhelming power without even a physical strike being delivered. When Xebec battled Harald in the Reverie, their fight was said to have been a Conqueror's Haki conflict similar to what fans have seen with Roger and Whitebeard's mythical duel, but possibly even more intimidating.

Their strength was so great that it destroyed all living things within a radius of five kilometers, a fact that describes their battle as an occurrence outside regular war. Rocks D. Xebec, who has long been suspected to be a Devil Fruit consumer like Blackbeard, is now confirmed to have great swordsmanship and possibly Advanced Conqueror's Haki, putting him at the same level as the most feared figures in history.

Rocks and Harald’s clash even surpassed Roger vs Whitebeard in One Piece chapter 1155 (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald, king of Elbaph and honored by Xebec himself, was his equal. That mutual respect is important because it indicates that even a man so feared that the World Government went out of its way to remove him from history was capable of finding someone worthy of respect.

The shockwaves and black Haki lightning let out while they fight are a reminder to the fans why Conqueror's Haki is so frightening. It is not only power but an unseen domination that may transform the battlefield without needing to touch.

Roger vs Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation)

This development raises the bar on how strong some of these figures were back in the Rocks Pirates' time, implying that some pirates and rulers were out of reach of any of the existing Yonko. This stand-off also enriches the lore of Elbaph's strength and demonstrates how the world's strongest fighters were more than just sheer muscle power. They were monsters whose determination could change the course of history.

With this, Xebec's frightening heritage becomes clearer, demonstrating that the pirate who previously dared Imu and survived an audience at Pangaea Castle had already demonstrated his unrivaled spirit in a fight that could overshadow even Roger's most significant duels.

Final thoughts

Rocks D. Xebec as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1155 may have just unveiled the scariest Haki stand-off yet, even surpassing Roger and Whitebeard's encounter. The chapter reveals Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald's Conqueror's Haki fight during the Reverie that wiped out all human beings within five kilometers.

Harald's power was equal to Xebec's, which made Rocks respect Harald. The battle confirms Xebec used raw swordsmanship and Haki rather than a Devil Fruit. This confrontation enriches Elbaph's background and illustrates how monstrous willpower could shape history during the Rocks Pirates' time.

