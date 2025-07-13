One Piece chapter 1155: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1155 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the Manga Plus website. This comes as no surprise to fans, as the series has just returned from break, making the chances of another hiatus low.

Ad

The latest One Piece chapter continued the Elbaph flashback, highlighting the fear and internal discord caused among the Giants due to “Loki’s Curse”. Consequently, the Accursed Prince led a tragic life, consumed by loneliness. The chapter also sheds light on Harald’s efforts to develop Elbaph and his struggle against the World Government.

Finally, the reveal of Rocks D. Xebec and his connection to Blackbeard ended the chapter on a high note, sparking endless discussions and debates within the fandom. There are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1155 at this stage, but it will likely focus on the Rocks Pirates’ conversation with Loki, which may lead the young Giant to revere Xebec.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1155 details explored: Release date, time, and where to read

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1155 will officially be released at 12 am JST on Monday, July 21, 2025. Most international readers will gain access to the installment on July 20 itself, while a few, including the Japanese fans, will see the issue released on Monday morning.

The exact release date and time of One Piece chapter 1155 across time zones are as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 8 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11 am British Summer Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 5 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 21, 2025 12 am Australia Central Time Monday, July 21, 2025 12:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to read One Piece chapter 1155?

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are three options for fans to read One Piece chapter 1155 after its release. The series can be accessed through Viz’s official website and Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, where the latest chapters can be read for free.

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ also offers the One Piece manga, though a monthly subscription fee is required to access it.

One Piece chapter 1154 recap

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1154, titled I Can’t Even Die, detailed Elbaph’s tense situation 63 years ago. During this time, the island was devastated by continuous calamities, leading to famine. Estrid, who lay sick in bed, claimed it to be a part of Loki’s Curse. She rejected her son when he approached her and desperately ordered the soldiers to destroy his demonic eyes.

Ad

Meanwhile, anger among the populace continued to rise, with many believing their suffering was caused by the Accursed Prince. As a result, some Giants attacked Hajrudin and Ida due to their connection to the royal bloodline. Thankfully, Harald returned just in time, promoting peace among his citizens and revealing that their human allies had sent ships filled with food to aid them.

Soon after, Estrid died, while Loki’s eyes were covered by soldiers, though the king was told that his son suffered from an eye disease. The prince’s life only worsened as his Uncle, who also served as his steward, constantly abused him. Ida, on the other hand, moved to the Underworld to open up a tavern.

Ad

Ida, Harald, and Hajrudin as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

56 years before the present timeline, Harald and Jarul discussed the King’s trip to the Reverie, which he had attended in disguise as a soldier. Harald mentioned that he had only managed to avoid imprisonment because of a certain murder. Jarul warned the King that he might have faced an even worse fate.

Ad

The elderly Giant spoke of a group of Giant Shipwrights known as the Gale-Ra, who had supposedly been captured in the past by the World Government. He also mentioned rumors of a Giant army being frozen in ice. Jarul suspected that the World Government may be targeting Elbaph, which explained why Harald was struggling to enforce his ideals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Regardless of the threat, the king continued developing his nation. Loki, on the other hand, grew increasingly unhinged due to the life he had lived up to that point. He unleashed monsters on villages and beat up those who got in his way. However, upon seeing how popular Hajrudin was among the children, his loneliness deepened.

Depressed, Loki jumped into the Underworld, though he failed in his attempt to die. One Piece chapter 1154 ended as Xebec and the other Rocks Pirates appeared in front of Loki. Their captain asked the young Giant if they were in Elbaph and whether Harald was present, while a text confirmed that Xebec was Blackbeard’s father.

Ad

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1155 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1155 will mostly focus on Loki’s encounter with the members of the Rocks Pirates, each of whom has a distinctive personality. The prince will probably be impressed by the humans he meets and will ask to travel to the sea along with them.

However, after facing swift rejection, Loki would challenge Xebec to a fight and lose. Rather than making him hate the pirate, however, he will only be filled with more admiration. One Piece chapter 1155 may also dive deeper into Loki’s life, showing how he falls in love with Lola and is harshly rejected.

Ad

Also read:

One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers: Xebec's full face and relation to Blackbeard are revealed

One Piece may have just revealed who built Pluton (and it wasn’t the people of Water 7)

One Piece finally hints at one of the secrets behind Imu's giant Straw Hat

One Piece's latest flashback has fans fearing they won't "see the Straw Hats until 2026"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Rajan An animanga fanatic wishing to share my views with the world. Know More