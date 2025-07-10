One Piece chapter 1154 raw scans: The past encounter between Loki and the Rocks Pirates reveals Xebec's legend

One Piece chapter 1154 raw scans and full spoilers offer fans a clearer and more immersive look at the new installment of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate-themed manga. Compared to the initial text-based spoilers, these leaks provide deeper insight and additional context, offering a complete understanding of the chapter’s key concepts ahead of its official release on July 14, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app.

As per the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1154, the story continues to revisit the recent past of Elbaph. The issue delves into Loki’s sad childhood and King Harald’s diplomatic efforts, before shifting its focus to the unexpected arrival of Rocks D. Xebec in Elbaph. In a shocking twist, Xebec’s full face is unveiled for the first time, and he is revealed to be Blackbeard’s father.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1154.

One Piece chapter 1154 raw scans connect Loki with the pre-God Valley Rocks Pirates

Harald's diplomatic efforts saved Elbaph from decline

King Harald changed Elbaph's reputation (Image via Toei Animation)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1154 open with the cover story centered on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. In this installment, O-Cho— Ringo’s yakuza boss, and Kiku— Ringo’s new daimyo, take Yamato, Ulti, and Page One to visit the ruined grave of a certain hero born in West Blue but raised in the Ringo region.

One Piece chapter 1154, titled Unable to die, then continues the flashback started in the previous installments. The issue begins with a little summary of the Big Mom incident. About 62 years before the present narration, Charlotte Linlin, who at the time was just a child, devastated a village and fatally injured the elder warrior Jorul.

Following this incident, other disasters occurred in Elbaph. In particular, a massive snowstorm prevented the harvest of crops and stopped the Giants from fishing or hunting, which caused a famine. Meanwhile, infant Loki managed to return to Aurust Castle. He tried to hug his mother, Queen Estrid, but she rejected him, claiming his birth had cursed the nation and that he was to blame for everything.

Estrid as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Estrid ordered the guards to get Loki away from her and destroy his eyes to stop the curse. The guards obeyed the order and took Loki out of the room, despite his desperate cries. With Elbaph on the brink of destruction, some Giants tried to vent their frustration on Hajrudin, pestering him for being the brother of Loki, the “Accursed Prince.”

However, King Harald arrived to save the day. Having just returned from a long journey, the sovereign revealed that he had established diplomatic relations with several nations and asked them to help Elbaph during the famine.

Harald was pleased to announce that those countries had agreed to his help request and sent ships filled with food to save the Giants from starvation. He remarked that the human nations he befriended had worked together to gather enough food to feed the Giants and that, one day, when they would need Elbaph’s aid, the Giants would repay the favor.

However, One Piece chapter 1154 revealed that Harald couldn’t save Estrid, who died shortly before he returned. As for Ida, the mother of Hajrudin, she moved to Elbaph’s Underworld region and built a bar there. This is the same bar where Colon and the Red Hair Pirates— including Shanks, Benn Beckman, and the others— were seen in the present day.

The mysterious Galley-La Giant shipbuilders

The frozen Giants in Punk Hazard (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1154 continues with a conversation between Harald and Jarul. The elder noted that Harald was lucky to have escaped the Levely scot-free, given the major incident that occurred during the event. Harald mentioned a certain murder taking place during the Levely. before revealing that he had tried to infiltrate the council with the help of a king who was his friend.

Then, Jarul told Harald about the “Galley-La”— also known as “Great Hammer Warriors”— a group of Giant shipwrights who left Elbaph to explore the world. At one point, they sent a letter saying that they had all been captured. Jarul expressed his wonder at the thought that someone could capture more than a hundred Giants, including some Ancient Giants.

When Harald wondered if the Galley-La had been captured by the World Government, Jarul noted that a certain great enemy had existed in the past, but that was a distant, ancient part of history. The elder concluded that he had heard a rumor that the bodies of the Galley-La Giants were frozen somewhere. As he said this, the silhouettes of some members of the group were shown, their appearances resembling those of the frozen Giants in Punk Hazard.

Loki as a baby (Image via Shueisha)

Harald entrusted Loki to Estrid’s younger brother, as he was too busy with rebuilding and modernizing Elbaph to take care of his son personally. Estrid’s brother mistreated Loki, but died some time later, apparently killed by some beasts from the Underworld. One Piece chapter 1154 then shifts the narration to 48 years before the present time.

Loki, whose eyes had been covered by the Elbaph soldiers, sought revenge by unleashing the Underworld’s beasts. He also attacked and defeated Hajrudin, but that only made him realize how alone and disgraced he was when everyone rushed to Hajrudin’s aid. Following this incident, Loki tried to commit suicide. He climbed to the top of Elbaph’s Heaven Realm and jumped all the way down to the Underworld in an attempt to kill himself.

Ad

Rocks D. Xebec is revealed to be Blackbeard's father

The formidable Rocks Pirates (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1154 shows Loki crashing violently into the ground. Yet, not even the impact of that incredible fall was enough to claim Loki’s life. As he wept in desperation and anguish, his grief was interrupted when one of the surrounding mountains was sliced in half, seizing his attention.

In the final page of One Piece chapter 1154, Loki is approached by a group of people, namely Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”, Shiki, Buckingham Stussy, and a certain man. Upon seeing Loki’s size, the latter noted that they must be in Elbaph. Newgate remarked that Loki was huge, even for a Giant, while Shiki claimed that Loki had the face of a demon.

The enigmatic stranger is revealed to be none other than Rocks D. Xebec. His face bears a striking resemblance to that of Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard,” as they have the same eyes, jawline, and nose.

However, Xebec has no missing teeth, and his hair is spiked with black and white strands. While Xebec shares the same massive stature as Teach, his body is lean and muscular, in stark contrast to Blackbeard’s figure.

Rocks D. Xebec's menacing silhouette (Image via Toei Animation)

A narrator box officially introduces Xebec as a man who encountered King Harald eight years earlier at the Levely. On that occasion, Xebec killed a certain Marine Admiral, which caused the World Government to hunt him and place a high bounty on his head. Then, the narrator declares that Xebec would later become the captain of the Rocks Pirates and the father of Blackbeard.

One Piece chapter 1154 ends with Xebec urging Loki to answer “yes” to his two questions. First, whether they were truly in Elbaph, the homeland of the Giants. Second, whether Harald was in the country. An editor’s note, likely referring to Xebec, concludes the issue by saying:

“The legend appears!!”

