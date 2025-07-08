One Piece reveals episode titles for July and early August 2025

The One Piece anime is about to wrap up Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney's emotional backstory. Theirs is a tragic yet somehow heartwarming journey that fans will never forget. Last week’s episode showed Kuma watching a young Luffy from afar while Bonney struggled to leave the Sorbet Kingdom, where the World Government kept her confined under the surveillance of CP8 agent Alpha.

Unaware that Alpha had been intercepting and destroying his letters to Bonney, Kuma continued sending them. Eventually, Bonney used her Devil Fruit ability to defeat Alpha, setting sail to find Kuma.

As evidenced by the titles of the episodes airing throughout July and August 2025, the One Piece anime’s upcoming schedule is set to conclude Kuma and Bonney’s flashback. It will then resume the narration of the current events on Egghead.

One Piece episodes 1136-1138 will conclude Kuma and Bonney’s flashback to return to the Egghead Incident

With a post on his personal X account, the leaker @pewpiece has just revealed the titles for the next three episodes of the One Piece anime, set to air between July and the beginning of August 2025. The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1136 : Kuma’s Life

: Kuma’s Life Episode 1137 : Sorry, Dad – Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist

: Sorry, Dad – Bonney’s Tears and Kuma’s Fist Episode 1138: Thank You, Dad – Bonney and Kuma’s Warm Embrace

Episode 1136 is set to air next weekend, on Sunday, July 13. Unfortunately, the One Piece anime will be on a break the following week.

The broadcast of the series will resume with episode 1137, which is set to air on Sunday, July 27. Finally, episode 1138 will be aired on Sunday, August 3.

Considering the episode titles, it’s safe to say that Toei Animation will only adapt the manga’s original content for the time being, without adding any filler episodes, much less a filler arc. Also, there won’t be special recap episodes, though there will be a one-week hiatus between the broadcasting of episodes 1136 and 1137.

Jewelry Bonney as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As unpleasant as it is, this decision is a necessary evil to counterbalance Eiichiro Oda’s frequent breaks, which are threatening to shrink the already narrow gap between the manga and the anime. Without breaks or recap episodes, Toei Animation would be unable to maintain the current visual quality or keep up the 1:1 manga chapter-to-anime episode ratio.

Granted, the break announcement may still leave fans disappointed due to the several recap episodes that aired in the previous week, not to mention the anime adaptation’s recent six-month hiatus. That being said, the upcoming episodes promise to be breathtaking.

Without fully delving into details to avoid manga spoilers, episode 1136 is expected to conclude Kuma’s flashback. It will retrace his life from childhood to the present day. Meanwhile, episode 1137 will focus on the bond between Kuma and Bonney, a father-daughter connection that remained unshaken even in the face of Saint Saturn’s malevolence. Then, episode 1138 will likely narrate Kuma and Bonney's much-awaited reunion.

