One Piece may have just revealed who built Pluton (and it wasn’t the people of Water 7)

One Piece may have shed a stunning new layer on the lore of Pluton's history, and it moves the focus far away from the Water 7 shipwrights. The recent chapter 1154 spoilers suggest that the legendary Giants’ ship-building guild, known as Great Hammer Warband—pronounced "Karela," similarly to Water Seven's "Galley-La"—may be the original masterminds behind Pluton.

Ad

A letter found in Elbaf hints that the guild was captured long ago, and we have unsettling rumors of them being frozen in ice, much like the giants on Punk Hazard. If this is indeed true, this can shift what fans have believed about who built Pluton.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Latest One Piece spoilers hint that the Ancient Giants may have been Pluton’s original builders

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The additional One Piece spoilers unveiled a secret regarding Pluton's creation that has the potential to drastically change how fans perceive the Ancient Weapons and the construction of ships throughout the series. New information from Elbaf brings to light the Giants' shipbuilder guild known as the Great Hammer Warband—pronounced "Karela," sounding very close to Water Seven's "Galley-La."

In a letter discovered at Elbaf in One Piece chapter 1154, the whole guild was taken captive ages ago, which suggests that they were frozen in ice—a fact that instantly reminds one of the ancient giants standing frozen on Punk Hazard.

Ad

This new connection perfectly completes what the Sea Kings previously claimed about Noah requiring the strength of an ancient "clan" to repair it. Most had suspected they were referring to the giants rather than humans. If indeed so, this ancient clan could have been the actual force that constructed and sustained gigantic structures such as Noah and subsequently Pluton itself.

The frozen giants at the Punk Hazard could be from the ship crafting guild in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The name of the guild, which reflects that of Galley-La, is highly indicative that the early shipwrights of Water 7 were ancient giants. Human shipwrights passed down only remnants of their knowledge and blueprints over the centuries, which is the reason the tale of Pluton's true creators faded into myth.

Ad

If the Great Hammer Warband—these giant craftsmen—were truly the ones who built Pluton, then it follows that Pluton's origin does not belong to the renowned shipwrights of Water 7 such as Tom and Franky's family, but to some lost civilization of giants with skills that exceeded human capabilities. The fact that they were imprisoned or frozen would be a viable explanation for why they ended up in legend while their creations survived.

Ad

This concept not only develops Pluton's history further. It brings together elements from Elbaf, Punk Hazard, and the prophecy of Sea Kings into a singular narrative, demonstrating that the ancient giants were not only warriors but master architects who could craft weapons that still influence the world today.

Final thoughts

Oars as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece may have just changed the whole history of Pluton by proposing that it was not the Water 7 inhabitants who constructed it, but rather the old Giants' ship-building guild called the Great Hammer Warband.

Ad

A letter discovered in Elbaf in One Piece chapter 1154 spoilers suggests that they were taken prisoner ages ago and perhaps frozen in ice, connecting to the Ice Giants on Punk Hazard. If true, this supports the idea that the giants’ forgotten legacy shaped Pluton’s true origin, changing what fans believed.

Related links:

Elbaph's time dilation might be a result of a planet wide geological phenomenon, and it makes perfect sense

Ad

OP finally confirms Rocks D. Xebec's true identity (and it has to do with Blackbeard)

One Piece chapter 1154 confirms the manga's July 2025 release schedule

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More