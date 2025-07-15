One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers: Davy Jones is mentioned as Xebec challenged Harald and Imu before creating his crew

The initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1155 have just surfaced online, giving fans an exciting early look at the upcoming issue. One Piece chapter 1155 is scheduled to officially release on July 21, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app, and is expected to captivate readers with some gripping content.

According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1155 continues to delve into the past, focusing on the Rocks Pirates as they arrive in Elbaph, where they encounter a grieving kid Loki. The chapter reveals that Rocks D. Xebec recruited many crew members through Davy Back Fights, and that he once faced and directly challenged Imu. The installment also highlights Xebec’s notable achievements and showcases his fighting style as a formidable swordsman.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1155.

One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers reveal Rocks D. Xebec's fighting style as a swordsman

Based on the spoilers, One Piece chapter 1155 will be titled The Rocks Pirates. This installment won’t include the usual cover story focused on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano, which will be temporarily replaced by a color spread featuring the Straw Hat Pirates walking on ladders above the rooftops of a city.

The main story continues the flashback from previous chapters, featuring the encounter between the Rocks Pirates and Loki in Elbaph’s Underworld region. One Piece chapter 1155 reveals Rocks D. Xebec’s fighting style, unveiling his prowess as an all-powerful swordsman who can unleash insane shockwaves through his attacks.

Eight years earlier, Xebec attacked the Levely in Mary Geoise alone. There, he faced King Harald, the sovereign of Elbaph. Xebec and Harald clashed fiercely, their power struggle unleashing black Haki lightning all around, similar to Gol D. Roger and Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” once did.

Expand Tweet

On the same occasion, Xebec managed to kidnap five of the monarchs attending the Levely. He then made his way through Mary Geoise until he arrived at the Pangaea Castle’s Room of Flowers, where he met Imu-sama.

Xebec fearlessly challenged Imu, telling the cryptic leader of the World Government that he is an admirer of Davy Jones, and vowing to return for a future, greater challenge. This scene reveals that the person who is often seen alongside Imu as the latter’s personal servant is Saint Gunko, one of the Holy Knights in the present day.

One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers also reveal that Xebec once destroyed Enies Lobby’s Gates of Justice and stole a ship carrying the money intended for Mary Geoise’s Celestial Dragons.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the leaks for One Piece chapter 1155 disclose that after creating his pirate crew, Xebec participated in several Davy Back Fights with the aim of recruiting more members. By the time the Rocks Pirates reached Elbaph, their ranks included Xebec himself, as well as Edward Newgate, “Golden Lion” Shiki, Stussy, a West Sea gang leader named Marlon, the pirate cult leader Wang Zhi, and Ganzui, a smuggler pirate.

The chapter ends by noting that, a few years after visiting Elbaph, Xebec and his crew took control of “Pirate Island” Hachinosu. These are just the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1155, so more detailed information will likely come out in the next few hours.

A brief analysis of One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers

The Gates of Justice in Enies Lobby (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1155 revealed Rocks D. Xebec’s fighting style. Given his familial connection to Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard,” the only known individual to wield two Devil Fruit abilities at once, most fans expected Xebec to be a Devil Fruit user like his son.

However, there was a surprising twist, as Xebec appeared to be a powerful swordsman who relies on his Haki, not unlike Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, Dracule Mihawk, “Red-Hair” Shanks, Roronoa Zoro, Kozuki Oden, and others. Still, what’s clear is that Xebec is portrayed as a true powerhouse.

He managed to destroy the enormous Gates of Justice at Enies Lobby with one of his techniques, highlighting his incredible attacking power. As if that weren’t enough, Xebec met Imu-sama face-to-face, openly challenged the World Government’s ominous supreme leader, and despite this unconceivable defiance, left the scene unscathed.

Xebec openly defied Imu (Image via Toei Animation)

Xebec’s deeds, such as kidnapping some of the sovereigns attending the Levely and stealing the Celestial Dragons’ money, highlight him as a real pirate who fears nothing. While Roger’s bounty was said to be the highest ever recorded for a pirate in One Piece, any mention of Xebec’s existence has been erased from history.

So, considering his recklessness and accomplishments, it’s not far-fetched to speculate that, in reality, Xebec had the highest bounty ever. In fact, Xebec even killed a Marine Admiral, though One Piece chapter 1155 still doesn’t reveal the name or abilities of that Admiral, nor the circumstances in which Xebec killed him.

It would be very interesting if Blackbeard knows some information about Imu from a note left by his father, Xebec. Likewise, the mention of Davy Jones, a mythical figure whom Xebec declared to be an admirer of, is quite enthralling, as is the revelation that Xebec expanded his crew by forcibly recruiting new members through Davy Back Fights.

Though this particular detail isn’t explicitly mentioned in the chapter, it might explain why Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” joined Xebec despite seemingly disliking him. The unwritten laws of piracy state that the losers of a Davy Back Fight have to join the winner’s crew, and someone as honorable as Whitebeard would likely feel compelled to respect that outcome regardless of his personal feelings.

Xebec recruited crewmembers through Davy Back Fights (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, One Piece chapter 1155 confirms that King Harald was a formidable fighter. He managed to match Xebec in a Haki clash, an absurd feat given the latter’s remarkable power. Leakers even implied that Harald and Xebec used Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, comparing their clash to the one between Whitebeard and Roger.

As of the time of writing this article, this remains speculation, but it would be fitting for Harald, the sovereign of the world’s strongest country, and Xebec, the man feared by the World Government enough to erase his name from history, to be among the few characters capable of wielding advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

That said, fans will have to wait a bit to learn more about these topics, as One Piece will be on a break next week. The manga will resume serialization the following week, around the beginning of August 2025.

