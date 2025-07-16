Latest One Piece spoilers finally confirm Rocks D. Xebec's true powers (and they’re far more terrifying than expected)

One Piece chapter 1155 is set to provide what fans have been speculating for decades: a clear glimpse into Rocks D. Xebec’s true powers, which are far more terrifying than anyone could have imagined. The latest spoilers reveal Xebec not as a Devil Fruit user, but as an extremely powerful swordsman.

Ad

His bold attack on King Harald, where he is shown using black Haki lightning with unexpected similarities to Roger and Whitebeard, makes readers realize that he was on a similar caliber as the legends. His outright challenge to Imu and his unforgiving tactics on Mary Geoise clearly indicate that Rocks was so dangerous for the World Government that he had to be erased.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from One Piece chapter 1155.

Ad

Trending

Eiichiro Oda finally reveals Rocks D. Xebec's true powers in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest One Piece chapter 1155 spoilers finally reveal the frightening reality about Rocks D. Xebec's abilities, showing he was much deadlier than fans ever thought. Opposite to the speculations of him possessing Devil Fruit powers like his son Blackbeard, Xebec is found to be a devastatingly powerful swordsman.

His assaults are capable of producing huge shockwaves, and his proficiency in using Haki is equal to legends such as Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard. In fact, his battle with Elbaph's King Harald during the Reverie released black lightning, indicating the utilization of Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1155 reveals that Rocks previously destroyed the Gates of Justice (Image via Toei Animation)

Eight years prior to the present time stream, Xebec alone attacked Mary Geoise, taking five kings hostage, stealing Celestial Dragon money, and even destroying the Gates of Justice of Enies Lobby.

Ad

He went all the way to the Room of Flowers within Pangaea Castle and faced Imu directly, saying he was a fan of Davy Jones and would one day come back to have an even larger battle. This bold act supports the fact that Xebec was afraid of absolutely nothing, not even the mysterious ruler of the world.

Chapter 1155 spoilers also show how Rocks D. Xebec used Davy Back Fights to build his crew. This might explain how giants such as Whitebeard, Shiki, Wang Zhi, and others were under his command, given their independent personalities. Rocks' cold-bloodedness in combat and his leadership labeled him as the very picture of a pirate's raw ambition.

Ad

Rocks is a swordsman like Roger in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

What's most frightening is not only his strength, but how near he came to toppling the world order. The World Government's act to erase him from history speaks volumes about the extent of his threat.

Ad

Speculation now implies that he might have even had the highest bounty in history, even higher than Roger's. With incredible feats—overpowering Imu, killing a Marine Admiral, and overwhelming nations—Xebec's reputation becomes that of unstoppable strength and mayhem.

One Piece chapter 1155, set to release on July 21, 2025, will not merely show us Rocks D. Xebec's abilities—it will redefine him as the greatest threat the world has ever known.

Final thoughts

Ad

The most recent One Piece spoilers showcase the true abilities of Rocks D. Xebec, establishing that he was a powerful swordsman who used Haki at the same level as legends like Roger and Whitebeard. The spoilers confirm that he created shockwaves, blowing up the Gates of Justice, kidnapping kings at the Reverie, and standing bravely in front of the mysterious ruler of the world, Imu.

He even forced powerful pirates to join him through Davy Back Fights, which is an incredible show of ambition and ruthlessness. Rocks' strength and fearlessness nearly shattered the world's order, which is why he was a threat that the World Government had to erase.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More