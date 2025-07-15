This One Piece panel easily shows why Whitebeard is one of the most beloved characters in the series

One Piece tends to emphasize that genuine strength is not only about power but also about compassion. This was recently brought out in the panel of chapter 1154. While the intimidating Rocks Pirates mocked young Loki as the "face of a devil," Whitebeard alone caught sight of the child's tears and sympathetically inquired about why he was crying, noting that the boy looked too big for his age.

Ad

This one moment depicted that even as a young man, Whitebeard had the heart of a father—an inclination to protect and not to destroy. Thus, it justified why Whitebeard became one of the fan favorite characters in the series.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Why Whitebeard is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Whitebeard became one of the most universally liked characters in One Piece, in large part because of his extraordinary strength combined with extreme generosity, which made him unique compared to his peers in the realm of piracy.

Whitebeard's biggest treasure was not fame or fortune like most pirates; it was his family, and this belief was something he lived and died by. His men were not held captive by greed or fear, but by true love and respect, as they stood in awe of their doting father.

Ad

This extraordinary father-son relationship, where each underling became a "son," constructed the most powerful pirate clan in the world's oceans, demonstrating that goodness can purchase loyalty without an iron fist.

Whitebeard as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Instances like the recent flashback in chapter 1154 demonstrated this point. When other pirates like Shiki looked at the crying young Loki with disdain, Whitebeard instead expressed worry and asked why a giant child would cry, while simultaneously saying he was too large for someone his age.

Ad

While simplistic in execution, this small moment was important, as it depicted a man who, even in his own youth, surrounded by even worse criminals, never lost his humanity. In fact, Whitebeard embodied the title of a "monster of the seas," his actions in the scene reminded the readers that he understood the depths of loneliness and loss, and most importantly, he was a man who wanted to belong.

Whitebeard died saving Ace (Image via Toei Animation)

Whitebeard's strength only enhanced his kindness. He could have dominated the seas with violence alone, but instead, he wanted to be a pillar for those who had nowhere else to turn. His defense was even extended to islands and countries under his flag, providing ordinary citizens with hope in a world in which the World Government frequently let them down.

Ad

His last stand at Marineford, when he engaged in a losing fight to save Ace and defend his crew, was one of the most poignant moments of One Piece. He died a certain death, not for fame but to maintain his family's survival and his ideals' continuation.

Final thoughts

The touching panel in One Piece chapter 1154 showed Whitebeard's delicate side as he comforted young Loki to show he had the heart of a father, even in the grasp of the barbaric Rocks Pirates. Unlike the other pirates who were only chasing wealth and power, Whitebeard always placed family as his top priority.

Ad

His gentle spirit equaled his forbearance of greatness, and on an intimidating level, which drew respect, followed by loyalty. He protected his people until he could no longer breathe, showing sacrifice that made him so truly loved.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More