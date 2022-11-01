10 strongest One Piece characters according to Japanese fans

It is no secret that Japanese anime fans love One Piece. This iconic franchise has been a part of their lives for more than two decades, accompanying them through their best and worst moments. Due to the deep influence that the series has on their lives, they love to partake in any kind of dynamic that has to do with the franchise.

For example, a few months ago, Japanese One Piece fans used the website Goo Rankings, which is the biggest ranking site in Japan, to vote for the most powerful character. While some characters were always expected to be a part of such a ranking, others were truly surprising to see. In this list, we will go through the 10 most powerful characters, based on the Japanese public’s opinion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga franchise.

These are the characters Japanese One Piece fans consider to be the strongest

10) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Although the franchise has already entered its final saga, Luffy’s father is still one of the biggest mysteries in the franchise. Not only is he the leader of the Revolutionary Army, but also the most dangerous man in the world, according to the World Government.

While we have not seen him participate in any major battles in the series, the fandom believes Dragon to be a powerful and fearsome fighter. Fans will likely see Dragon’s true power during the Egghead Island Arc that has just commenced in the manga series.

9) Marshall D. Teach

Marshall as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Once a simple orphan who was rescued by Whitebeard, Marshall grew up to be one of the worst villains in the franchise. His thirst for power was such that he betrayed the man who took him in when he was lonely and scared. Blackbeard then went on to ally himself with the worst criminals in the world of One Piece, forming the Blackbeard Pirates.

Blackbeard is without a doubt one of the most ruthless and twisted individuals in the series. Sadly, he is amongst the most powerful as well, as he has two Devil Fruit power sets. Fans expect Marshall to be the final villain of the series, fighting the Straw Hat Crew on their way to Laugh Tale.

8) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as the Dark King, Rayleigh is infamous for being the right-hand man of the King of Pirates himself. The powerful pirate may be retired, but he is still one of the best fighters in the series. He is a master swordsman, who has the strength to fight against imposing opponents like Kizaru.

He is also proficient in all forms of Haki control, to the point where he taught Luffy everything he knows about this energy. Regardless of his advanced age, he is still a strong and respected pirate, whom even the Admirals fear encountering.

7) Rocks D. Xebec

Rocks as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Not much is known about the terrible and cruel Rocks D. Xebec. Before the golden era of piracy, Xebec was regarded as the ruler of the sea. Thanks to many games of the Davy Back Fight, Rocks managed to acquire one of the most powerful crews in existence.

Amongst his crew members were legends like Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom. The World Government was terrified of this powerful man, who was only defeated thanks to the joint efforts of Garp and Roger.

6) Monkey D. Garp

Garp as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Besides being Dragon’s father and Luffy’s grandfather, Garp is also considered the Hero of the Marines. During Xebec’s reign of terror, Garp was one of the few fighters in One Piece to face him without fear of dying.

Later in life, he would become a father figure to Luffy, Ace, and Sabo, training them to become strong members of the Marines. Do not underestimate Garp due to his old age, as he is still amongst the most powerful Marines in existence.

5) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the former Warlords of the sea, as well as the best swordsman in the world of One Piece, Mihawk is considered one of the most skilled fighters in the series, even though he has no Devil Fruit power.

When he was first introduced, Mihawk surprised everyone by besting Zoro in just a couple of seconds. As the series progressed, Dracule’s abilities kept increasing. At this point in the series, Mihawk is one of the most wanted Pirates in the world, with a bounty higher than that of Luffy, Kid, and Law.

4) Edward Newgate

Whitebeard as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

During the golden age of piracy, two powerful pirates ruled over the sea, Roger and Whitebeard. Although Edward was not as infamous as the King of Pirates, he was by no means weaker than Roger. Not only did he possess one of the strongest Devil Fruits of all, but he also had superhuman endurance.

Edward was like a father figure to his crew, whom he considered his own family. Tragically, the deep love he felt for his crew is what led to his untimely death during One Piece’s Marineford War Arc. Still, he did not give up until the very end, as even after being cut and stabbed, Whitebeard managed to withstand Akainu’s attacks.

3) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

For many years, Kaido was considered to be the strongest being in the One Piece universe. Not only was he one of the Emperors of the Sea, but also the ruler of the Land of Wano. Nobody in the country dared fight against this imposing man, as he was known for killing his opponents in a single strike.

The man had superhuman resistance, making him impervious to most attacks. He was also a user of the Uo-Uo no Mi, Model Seiryu, which granted him the power to transform into a massive blue dragon.

2) Shanks

Shanks as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

At the start of the series, Shanks impressed fans by saving Luffy from a Sea Monster with a simple look, but since then, the red-haired man has become one of the most beloved and enigmatic characters in the franchise. Shanks may not have the power of a Devil Fruit, but he does not need it, as he achieved the rank of Emperor of the Sea through skills and strength alone.

Shanks is not only a proficient swordsman, despite not having an arm, but he is also the most powerful Conqueror Haki user we have seen. Even the Admirals fear the might of this dangerous but friendly man.

1) Gol D. Roger

Roger as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Only one man in the history of One Piece has held the title of King of the Pirates, that man being Gol D. Roger. This outstanding individual was amongst the most powerful beings in the world, with a strength only comparable to that of Whitebeard. Many say that Roger remained undefeated during his prime.

He was one of the first individuals to reach the mysterious island of Laugh Tale, where he hid his treasure, the titular One Piece. He would go on to inspire a new generation of pirates to travel the world and look for freedom. He did all this without the help of Devil Fruit powers, which is beyond impressive.

Final thoughts

The most powerful pirate in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Without a doubt, the world of One Piece is filled with some of the most powerful characters in existence. Fans all over the world are aware of this fact. However, it seems that not every country holds the same belief of who the strongest individuals are. For many international fans, Luffy’s absence from the Goo Rankings list makes no sense, as he is one of the most overpowered pirates.

Still, every single one of the characters that were selected for the list is equally deserving of their spot. They are all unbelievably powerful, skilled, and iconic to One Piece fans. Maybe in the future, we could see new characters join the rankings of the most powerful individuals in the series.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes