One Piece Chapter 1064 furthers similarities between Luffy and Blackbeard

One Piece Chapter 1064 makes it clear that Luffy and Blackbeard have more in common than they would like to admit. Despite having powerful Devil Fruits and Haki at their disposal, Luffy and Blackbeard are still relative underdogs in their own story.

Their status as Emperors doesn't make them invincible in the slightest. On the contrary, Eiichiro Oda isn't afraid to make them look vulnerable.

Blackbeard may be Luffy's polar opposite in many regards, but they share a common theme during their fight scenes. Both characters take a lot of punishment before they dish it back out. One Piece Chapter 1064 demonstrates this with Blackbeard's ongoing battle against Trafalgar Law.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Blackbeard demonstrates why he is Luffy's evil counterpart in One Piece Chapter 1064

Oda isn't afraid to make them both look weak

Blackbeard is a strong contender to be the final villain of the series, along with Akainu and Imu-Sama. He is also a powerful Emperor, but unlike Kaido and Big Mom, he's made to look far more vulnerable. He is very similar to a shonen protagonist in that regard.

Case in point, Blackbeard takes a major beating in One Piece Chapter 1064. Law awakened his Devil Fruit to unleash a powerful technique called Shock Wille. Blackbeard was completely electrocuted from the inside of his body. Van Auger even had to ask him if they should retreat.

Of course, Blackbeard doesn't back down from any challenge, which is exactly what Luffy would do. Despite his fearsome reputation, Blackbeard has more in common with his arch nemesis than the former Emperors, who all seem like unstoppable forces of nature.

Luffy and Blackbeard know what it's like to struggle

One Piece Chapter 1064 isn't the first instance where Blackbeard got completely destroyed in a battle. He infamously got poisoned by Magellan in the Impel Down prison, and was later overwhelmed by Whitebeard in Marineford.

Nonetheless, he would eventually get his wins back, just like Luffy does in the end of his fights. Blackbeard is unlike any other antagonist in the series. He is like a shonen protagonist who needs to overcome the odds. Doflamingo and Katakuri would never take beatings like he did.

Readers shouldn't underestimate Blackbeard in One Piece Chapter 1064, for the same reason they shouldn't do the same to Luffy in any encounter.

However, there is a key difference between Luffy and Blackbeard

More often than not, Blackbeard regains his advantage through cheap tricks and dishonest tactics. Remember, he only killed Whitebeard because his entire crew backed him up in Marineford. He can always perform some underhanded moves against Law after One Piece Chapter 1064.

Some might say that Luffy did the same with Kaido in Wano Country, since the latter also fought multiple opponents. However, the context was different, since Kaido already knew what he was going up against on the rooftop. He even allowed his enemies to get a few hits on him.

One Piece Chapter 1064 is a good showcase of how Blackbeard often struggles against tough opponents, just like his rival Luffy. Of course, the main difference is that Luffy uses his heart and determination to win. Blackbeard is always looking for a shortcut to get what he wants.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes