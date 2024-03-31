One Piece's most infamous father-son duo will soon reunite (but it won't be at Egghead)

One Piece's final saga is at its peak as the Gorosei has invaded Egghead Island, and they are trying their best to avoid Vegapunk's stream to reach the people of the Grand Line.

Where tension is high at Egghead Island, what are the other big organizations doing right now? Before the giants had arrived at Egghead Island, fans speculated about the arrival of the Revolutionary Army and were expecting a reunion between the father and son. Unfortunately, Eiichiro Oda had other plans.

There could be a chance of reuniting this father-son duo during the final saga but not at Egghead Island. Fans speculate that the much-awaited reunion could happen at the last destination of the Straw Hat Pirates, the Elbaf Island. The reasons for this are related to Dragon's last war with the World Government.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Discovering the fated reunion of Luffy and Dragon on Elbaf Island

Expand Tweet

Monkey D. Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army, formerly known as the Freedom Fighters, and the father of Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece. Like his father, Monkey D. Garp, Dragon was a part of the Marine in the past but left because he couldn't find justice being served there.

The 'idea of justice' for every character is different in One Piece as some consider the World Government evil, whereas for some are the pirates. The meaning of justice in one's mind describes the true personality of that person. Just like Dragon, Garp could have also despised the justice served by the World Government, due to which he didn't accept any promotion to a bona fide Admiral.

Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

From what Dragon has done in the series so far, he seems to be a pacifist, someone who wants to establish peace in this world. So, for this reason, he started gathering people who shared the same vision as him, and a group called Freedom Fighters was formed.

A few years after the Ohara incident, the Freedom Fighters were renamed the Revolutionary Army. Not only were they renamed, but they had also established a wide network of officers in all blues of the Grand Line. With the group now assembled, it was time for Dragon to undertake his final plan: the war against the Celestial Dragons, and this plan is already underway in the series.

The Revolutionary Army discussing their success (Image via Shueisha)

The Revolutionary Army had already destroyed the food reserves of the Holy land of Mariejois, which was a starting step to Dragon's final war. After the Levely, Sabo was able to trigger a simultaneous rebellion in 12 nations of the Grand Line. This was later known as the Eight-Nation Revolution.

These eight nations refused to pay the Heavenly Tribute to the Celestial Dragons, thus adding to Dragon's final war plan. Not only these, but these nations also refused to export any material to the Holy Land of Mariejois. Government ships all around the world were also being robbed by the Revolutionary Army members.

A Marine official expressing his concern over the Eight-Nation Revolution (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, eight out of these twelve nations were successful in doing so, and the Lulusia Kingdom was one of them, which later vanished using Mother Flame by Imu. There has been no confirmation whether the failed nations received the same fate as the Lulusia Kingdom.

Lastly, Vegapunk Shaka revealed something to Dragon when he professed that he could die soon. Fans speculate that he could have revealed 'the truth of the world' to the leader of the Revolutionary Army, which could have led to him now getting his final war plan in action. So, what will be Dragon's next destination?

Expand Tweet

In episode 1097, Dragon and Vegapunk arrived at Ohara and paid respects to the late Professor Clover. While they were mourning, Dragon declared that the will of Ohara would die, hinting that he could be the one protecting its last remains. The last remains of this island were the books that Saul and his fellow giants saved hurriedly and are present on Elbaf Island.

So, Dragon's next destination could be at Elbaf Island, and with Egghead Island now also in its final stages, the Straw Hat Pirates' next destination could be Elbaf Island. As these two groups meet, fans could witness the much-awaited reunion of the infamous Monkey D. Dragon and his son, the notorious Emperor of the Sea, Monkey D. Luffy.

Read Also:

One Piece might have revealed Dragon's Devil Fruit

One Piece: Why did Roger and Garp help the Celestial Dragons

One Piece: Does Monkey D. Dragon care about his son

One Piece: Why Dragon won't show up at Egghead