Takopi's Original Sin episode 5: Shizuka searches for her father while Takopi remembers his true mission

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 was officially released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 12 am JST, streamed worldwide by Crunchyroll. The episode gives an emotionally harrowing experience as it changes from Shizuka's devastated reunion with her father to the unrelenting trauma that Marina is experiencing. Following Shizuka's heartbreak and confusion, she pushed her over the edge, while Marina's horrific abuse from her home, her reconnection with Azuma, resulted in her committing murder and suicide.The episode ends with Takopi being reawakened to his abandoned mission: to kill Shizuka. With dark twists and tragic revelations, this episode marks a major turning point in the psychological distress unravelling in the narrative.Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 shows Marima finding out about Takopi before ShizukaTakopi's Original Sin episode 5 starts with Shizuka and Takopi on a quest to Tokyo, filled with anticipation and hope. Their mission is straightforward but emotionally charged—Shizuka is looking to meet her father and Chappy. Travelling through the bustle of the city by cruise and train, she can hardly contain her excitement. She holds the address of her father tightly, wishing that this would give her the relationship and closure she has longed for.However, when she reaches her father's home, her expectations are shattered. Her father stands at the door holding a baby, and another daughter at his side. When asked who Shizuka is, he coldly replies that he does not know her, and that refusal ruins Shizuka. Sitting under a bridge with Takopi, her mind unravels into fantasy as she considers whether one of her father's offspring may have consumed Chappy.Shizuka finds out that her father has more children in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Image via ENISHIYA)She pleads with Takopi to give her a gadget to examine inside their stomachs. However, Takopi, unable to assist her, says he's not intelligent enough and orders them to go back home. Shizuka misunderstands his words, thinking he has abandoned her as well. Consumed by tears of betrayal and loneliness, she hits him on the head with a stone in anger.The story then changes focus completely, with the show flashing back to Marina, which is actually a future in the timeline. Marima is now a high school student, discovering Takopi at a park and giving him the nickname &quot;Turdball.&quot; Her life seems dismal from the beginning. Her home is no better—her mother continues to be physically and verbally abusive. Her mother beats her up when Marina forgets to order Kombucha, even leaving a scar on her face using broken glass.Marina as seen in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Image via ENISHIYA)Despite Marina's bitterness and pain, she holds Takopi close, handling him roughly. Takopi notices her attitude and thinks Marina is just imitating her mother's handling style, perhaps preparing herself for the future. She assures her she'll make a good mother, and vows to assist her, but insists they still have to find a &quot;father.&quot;That father figure emerges in the form of Azuma, with whom Marina reunites after years of separation. Their connection appears to rekindle something innocent in her existence. Marina starts to sense that maybe, amidst the turmoil, she has discovered some peace. However, this tenuous hope is shattered instantly when Shizuka transfers to her high school, turning Marina's world upside down.Marina's mother tries to hurt her in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Image via ENISHIYA)Azuma reveals that Shizuka has no family and no support group. She came back to town by herself and thinks of Azuma as only a friend she has from elementary school, and he's all she has. For Marina, this disclosure is a betrayal. She had started feeling safe with Azuma's devotion, but now feels it has been redirected to Shizuka.The emotional tension comes to a terrifying climax when Marina tells her mother that Azuma is in love with someone else. Her mother retaliates by beating her, accusing her of everything that is going wrong in their lives. While this is happening, Shizuka accepts Azuma's affections. Takopi stands by, powerless, wanting to persuade Azuma to choose Marina over her, but never having a chance.Azuma leaves Marima for Shizuka in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Image via ENISHIYA)This is followed by a violent collapse. Marina returns home and, in a surprising turn of events, kills her mother. She wept uncontrollably, confessing that she should have murdered Shizuka during elementary school, feeling that her family's downfall started with Shizuka being alive.When Takopi learns what happened, Marina insists that he correct everything by killing Shizuka. Hesitating for not even a fraction of a second, Takopi turns into a rocket and shoots up into the air. Once he has gone, Marina commits suicide.Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 closing scene reminds Takopi of her original missionMarina as seen in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Image via ENISHIYA)Later in Takopi's Original Sin episode 5, Takopi goes back to Planet Happy, hoping to turn back the clock, but his wish comes at a price. The Mother informs him that he has violated the planet's most important rule and must be punished. He will be exiled, reborn, and all his memories will be erased. Before that can be done, Takopi hurries to the Big Happy Clock and turns it on, jumping back in time before he loses his memories.Takopi’s original mission had always been to kill Shizuka. That mission, lost in his fragmented memories, comes flooding back now that he’s returned to the past. 