Takopi's Original Sin episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As the story nears its conclusion, Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 carries on the extremely terrible trip. Viewers are left wondering what will happen to these troubled people after the shocking events of episode 4, where Shizuka's cunning escape plot and police involvement resulted from Naoki's confession to his family.With Shizuka and Takopi potentially heading to Tokyo to find her father and Chappy, the stakes have never been higher in this six-episode original net animation (ONA) by Enishiya. Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 will be available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms on July 25, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 release date and timeTakopi's Original Sin episode 5 is set to premiere on July 25, 2025, which is a Friday at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time, across a variety of streaming platforms. The series will be available on various streaming channels globally. Medialink has acquired the licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFridayJuly 25, 20258 amEastern TimeFridayJuly 25, 202511 amGreenwich Mean TimeFridayJuly 25, 20253 pmCentral European TimeFridayJuly 25, 20254 pmIndian Standard TimeFridayJuly 25, 20258:30 pmPhilippine TimeFridayJuly 25, 202511 pmJapanese Standard TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 202512 amAustralian Central TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20251:30 amAlso read: Takopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveWhere to watch Takopi's Original SinTakopi's Original Sin episode 5 will be presented on different main streaming platforms, thereby providing much ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights for airing in other countries, besides which Amazon Prime Video, Abema, and Netflix will have the series available for streaming.This multi-platform streaming not only enables the customers to watch the show on the streaming service they want, but also gets rid of the regional limitations.Also read: Takopi's Original Sin episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreTakopi's Original Sin episode 4 recapAfter Marina’s murder becomes public, Naoki panics and fast-tracks a trip to Tokyo with Takopi and Shizuka, fearing discovery. He hides his involvement from his brother Junya and their mother, recalling a loveless childhood where only protecting Shizuka gave him purpose. Clinging to Shizuka’s affection after the cover-up, Naoki breaks down under pressure.When Shizuka urges him to confess, promising to wait, Naoki opens up to Junya, who offers support. Naoki admits his role, leading police to implicate Shizuka through classmates’ testimonies. As Takopi suggests, confessing too, Shizuka refuses and insists they go to Tokyo, shattering Naoki’s fragile peace.Also read: Takopi’s Original Sin episode 1: A tragic bond forms as Takopi’s joy meets a bullied girl’s silent despairWhat to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Speculative)Naoki as seen in Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 (Image via ENISHIYA)In Takopi's Original Sin episode 5, as she tries to find the happiness she remembers from her childhood with Chappy, Shizuka and Takopi might visit Tokyo to meet Shizuka's father. However, given the dark themes of the anime, this reunion might not go as expected. Her idealized memories and desire to visit may be shattered if her father moves on and possibly starts a new family, completely forgetting about Shizuka. Naoki's psychological effects after his arrest and time in prison are likely to be explored in the episode, along with how his sacrifice impacts his relationships with his family. For now, Takopi may only have a breakthrough in understanding human emotional complexity, alongside the outcomes of his good intentions, but flawed decisions.Also readTakopi's Original Sin episode 4: Naoki confesses his involvement while Shizuka plans her escape to Tokyo10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked