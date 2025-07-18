  • home icon
  Takopi's Original Sin episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 18, 2025 22:30 GMT
Takopi
Takopi's Original Sin episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via ENISHIYA)

As the story nears its conclusion, Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 carries on the extremely terrible trip. Viewers are left wondering what will happen to these troubled people after the shocking events of episode 4, where Shizuka's cunning escape plot and police involvement resulted from Naoki's confession to his family.

With Shizuka and Takopi potentially heading to Tokyo to find her father and Chappy, the stakes have never been higher in this six-episode original net animation (ONA) by Enishiya. Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 will be available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms on July 25, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 is set to premiere on July 25, 2025, which is a Friday at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time, across a variety of streaming platforms. The series will be available on various streaming channels globally. Medialink has acquired the licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.

For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule is listed below:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

8 am

Eastern Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

11 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

3 pm

Central European Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

8:30 pm

Philippine Time

Friday

July 25, 2025

11 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

12 am

Australian Central Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin

Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 will be presented on different main streaming platforms, thereby providing much ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights for airing in other countries, besides which Amazon Prime Video, Abema, and Netflix will have the series available for streaming.

This multi-platform streaming not only enables the customers to watch the show on the streaming service they want, but also gets rid of the regional limitations.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 recap

After Marina’s murder becomes public, Naoki panics and fast-tracks a trip to Tokyo with Takopi and Shizuka, fearing discovery. He hides his involvement from his brother Junya and their mother, recalling a loveless childhood where only protecting Shizuka gave him purpose. Clinging to Shizuka’s affection after the cover-up, Naoki breaks down under pressure.

When Shizuka urges him to confess, promising to wait, Naoki opens up to Junya, who offers support. Naoki admits his role, leading police to implicate Shizuka through classmates’ testimonies. As Takopi suggests, confessing too, Shizuka refuses and insists they go to Tokyo, shattering Naoki’s fragile peace.

What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 5 (Speculative)

Naoki as seen in Takopi&#039;s Original Sin episode 4 (Image via ENISHIYA)
Naoki as seen in Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 (Image via ENISHIYA)

In Takopi's Original Sin episode 5, as she tries to find the happiness she remembers from her childhood with Chappy, Shizuka and Takopi might visit Tokyo to meet Shizuka's father. However, given the dark themes of the anime, this reunion might not go as expected. Her idealized memories and desire to visit may be shattered if her father moves on and possibly starts a new family, completely forgetting about Shizuka.

Naoki's psychological effects after his arrest and time in prison are likely to be explored in the episode, along with how his sacrifice impacts his relationships with his family. For now, Takopi may only have a breakthrough in understanding human emotional complexity, alongside the outcomes of his good intentions, but flawed decisions.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

