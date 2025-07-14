Takopi's Original Sin episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 is about to reveal yet another heartbreaking chapter in this intricate story of friendship, trauma, and redemption, the emotional rollercoaster continues. Viewers are preparing for the fallout after the heartbreaking events of episode 3, in which Takopi breaks down after witnessing the brutal realities of human life, and Marina's death is revealed.

This six-episode original net animation (ONA) by Enishiya has been captivating audiences with its profound exploration of childhood struggles through an alien's innocent perspective. Episode 4 will be available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and on July 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 release date and time

Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 is set to premiere on July 19, 2025, which is a Friday, at 12 am JST, across a variety of streaming platforms. The series will be available on various streaming channels globally. Medialink has acquired licensing rights for the series in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn, makes its availability possible in more countries.

For the viewers in the different time zones, the release schedule for Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 is listed below:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 18, 2025 8 am Eastern Time Friday July 18, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 18, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Friday July 18, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 18, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Time Friday July 18, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 19, 2025 12 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 19, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin

Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 will be presented on different main streaming platforms, thereby providing ease for anime lovers in every corner of the world. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Abema will have the series available for streaming, besides which Crunchyroll will acquire the rights for airing in other countries.

This multi-platform strategy not only enables the customers to watch the show on the streaming service they want, but also gets rid of the regional limitations.

Takopi's Original Sin episode 3 recap

Naoki, worried for Shizuka, discovers Marina's corpse and urges Shizuka to confess, but gives in to her guilt-tripping and desire for affection. He helps cover up the murder using Takopi’s gadget. The trio bonds, planning a Tokyo trip to see Chappy. Encouraged by Shizuka, Naoki and Takopi try stealing his brother’s ring but fail, stirring Naoki’s trauma from maternal neglect.

Takopi, disguised as Marina, witnesses her parents’ conflict and agrees to travel with her father. Abused by Marina’s mother, Takopi breaks down, realizing the gravity of Marina’s murder and regretting his role, while some workers finally discover Marina’s body.

What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin episode 4 (Speculative)

Naoki as seen in the anime (Image via ENISHIYA)

In Takopi's Original Sin episode 4, Naoki may take the blame on himself to save Shizuka after being coerced into assisting Shizuka in concealing Marina's body out of love.

As Takopi struggles with the fallout from his deeds and the harsh reality of human emotions he has seen, the episode will probably examine the psychological effects of the discovery and its aftermath on all three characters.

