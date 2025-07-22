  • home icon
One Piece anime to receive new theme songs in August 2025

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Jul 22, 2025 08:00 GMT
one piece anime
One Piece anime to receive new theme songs in August 2025 (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece anime is set to unveil new theme songs in August, adding fresh energy to the long-running series. Beginning August 10, 2025, the ending theme titled PUNKS will be performed by the young band CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE. With their vibrant and experimental sound, the band is expected to mix a fresh taste that matches the shifting tone of the One Piece anime.

With its rhythmic change, the new theme songs may mirror the thematic shift occurring in the narrative, and also restore the nostalgic tradition of dedicated themes in One Piece anime.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the One Piece anime.

One Piece anime will get a fresh starting and ending theme song starting from August 2025

On July 22, 2025, it was announced officially that One Piece will have a brand new ending and opening theme songs from August 10, 2025. Though the name of the song and artist performing the opening song has not been revealed, the ending song will be titled PUNKS, sung by experimental Japanese alt-pop band CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE.

Known for their high-energy performances and genre-bending sound, the band introduces a completely new kind of atmosphere to the musical output of the anime. The announcement was made on several platforms and quickly gained traction on the internet, particularly among fans looking for the change of tone as the Egghead Arc approaches its climax.

The theme songs will premiere with the episode broadcast on August 10. This will replace the existing ending song, The 1 by muque, which has been used since April. A digital release of PUNKS is scheduled for August 11, becoming available to international listeners right after its broadcast premiere.

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, who became a mainstream hit through Spotify Japan's RADAR: Early Noise 2021 campaign, has a reputation for blending hyperpop, indie rock, and electronic music. The group's lead singer, Chi–, expressed their surprise at being chosen for such a prominent anime.

Bonney as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)
With this, they promised to produce an emotionally engaging sound. The announcement is revealed along with the confirmation of a live performance at One Piece Day 2025, which will be held on August 10. It will be available to watch on YouTube in real time.

As One Piece anime continues to grow and develop, the announcement of the theme songs indicates a tone change in the narrative. The vibe and manner of the songs will be matched to the implications of the emotional impact of the present arc and balance the nostalgia of the past as the series progresses.

